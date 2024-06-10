'Don’t look at my mom': Jeh gives death stare to paps who click Kareena Kapoor's photos in viral video, fans react

Jeh can be seen giving a death stare to the paps who are clicking his and Kareena's photos.

Jeh Ali Khan and Taimur are two of the most adorable Bollywood kids, they never fail to mesmerise us every time they step out. Now, a video is going viral in which Jeh can be seen looking angry and staring at the paps who are clicking photos and videos.

In the clip, Jeh can be seen coming back home with Kareena. However, what caught everyone's attention was Jeh staring at the paps. Fans have reacted to the clip, one of them wrote, "sureshHe is staring at people don’t look at my moms lol."

The second one said, "The way Jeh Baba is staring at the paps." The third one said, "aajate hai muhh uthake pic lene.. compound me hi pade rehte types wala look de raha camera ko." The fourth one said, "He is saying you demented fool...have respect ...don't stoop so low for money...I am child..leave me alone with some privacy."

Last year, while speaking at the Express Adda event, Kareena revealed why they kept their first son, Taimur and it has a connection to the Adipurush actor's childhood. She said, “When we came up with the name, Saif actually said...He grew up with a neighbour friend, and he always really liked his name and his name was Taimur, so he said, ‘You know, if I have a son, he was my first friend. I’d like to name him Taimur’, and that’s exactly how Taimur was named, because he was Saif’s first friend when he was living in town here. We looked it up and it means 'iron', and I said if I have a boy, I always want him to be as strong as iron man."

Kareena and Saif welcomed their second son Jeh, or Jehangir Ali Khan in 2021, and were trolled again for keeping their son's name after the fourth Mughal emeror Jahangir, who was also known as Prince Salim in his early days in the 16th century.

