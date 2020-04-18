'Don’t have to share photos, videos about what you’re doing': Raftaar on helping people silently amid coronavirus crisis

The coronavirus lockdown is a time for everyone to stay strong and do what makes them happy, an activity or spend time with their loved ones. Bollywood celebrities too are continually posting videos or pictures of what they are up to during these difficult times.

Singer Raftaar, too, has immersed himself in making music and is also helping those in need. Currently, in Mumbai away from his parents, who are in Delhi, the rapper is experimenting with sounds and "learning the mixing and engineering side of music".

In a recent interview, he said, "At this time, we need to stay positive and strong. And most importantly, follow the government’s directives. Though I’m worried, I know my parents are strong and they are taking care of themselves and following all the rules. We have two dogs and unke saath woh khush gain." In addition to this, Raftaar is also distributing food in Delhi and Mumbai among other places to stray dogs and taking care of their medical needs.

Opening up about the same, he said, "We’ve been feeding around 600 people and 200 dogs every day. We’re also distributing food packages to 300 families. Along with the food, we’re also distributing masks if required." "A young boy recently donated Rs 14 from his pocket money. He said, ‘Uncle, my pocket money is Rs 30. I have spent the rest and only this much left.’ It’s so beautiful. I think you don’t have to share photos or videos about what you’re doing. You can inspire silently too," Raftaar added.