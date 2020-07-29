'Don't have anything good to say, stay silent': Vidya Balan to trolls after Amitabh Bachchan faces flame over COVID-19

Amitabh Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Amitabh Bachchan blog

It came as a surprise to many when Amitabh Bachchan addressed trolls who wrote ill about him while he is being treated for coronavirus at the hospital. Now during an interaction with Zee News, Vidya Balan, who is promoting Shakuntala Devi was quizzed about Big B's blog and her reaction to faceless trolls who leave no stone unturned in writing not-so-good things about celebs on social media pages.

Vidya stated, "We are humans too, we also feel bad and sad when people talk ill about us. In this age of social media, people say anything and get away with it."

Bachchan addressed the trolls as 'Mr Anonymous', talking about the same, Vidya went on to say, "Because you are anonymous, you have the courage. If you have good things to say, please express it. If you don't have anything good to express, you can maintain silence. I don't understand this."

When asked about her take on trolls, the Mission Mangal actor said, "That's why I never read comments on social media. I only share posts related to my work and don't read the comments. I am not that thick-skinned that I won't get bothered."

Meanwhile, about Shakuntala Devi, Vidya plays the titular role of the human-computer in the film directed by Anu Menon. The film is slated for a digital release on Amazon Prime Video from July 31, 2020. Along with Vidya, Shakuntala Devi also stars Sanya Malhotra, Jissu Sengupta and Amit Sadh in pivotal roles.