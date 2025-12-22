FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Kumar Sanu's ex-wife Rita Bhattacharya has finally broken the silence over receiving a Rs 50 crore defamation suit from the singer for speaking against him in the interviews.

Simran Singh

Updated : Dec 22, 2025, 12:58 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

'Don’t harass us': Kumar Sanu's ex-wife Rita Bhattacharya on receiving Rs 50 crore defamation suit from singer: 'I will see him in the court'
Rita Bhattacharya, Kumar Sanu with Rita in happier times
Kumar Sanu's ex-wife Rita Bhattacharya has finally reacted to the Rs 50 crore defamation suit filed by the singer against her. The Aashiqui singer took legal action against Rita for speaking about their past, their broken marriage in interviews, which 'damaged' his reputation. Now, Rita has finally reacted to the legal course and revealed that he slapped her with a Rs 50 crore suit, and not Rs 30 lakh as some reports have claimed.

Rita Bhattacharya on Kumar Sanu's defamation suit

In an interview with Bombay Times, Rita said, "I’m shocked. He is filing a case against the mother of his three grown-up sons. The paper he has sent me, he is asking for 50 crores. I don’t know how Sanu is dreaming that I have so much money. It is really sad.”  She further continued that the legal dispute is affecting her life, "I will see him in the court. And I will request Sanu with folded hands — just try to be a good human being and be the father of my three children. If you can’t love us, at least don’t disturb us and don’t harass us anymore."

For the unversed, Sanu and Rita were married in the late 1980s and got separated in 1994. They have three sons, the youngest of whom is 31. When Kumar gained stardom in his prime, he got romantically involved with Kunickaa Sadanand. 

Rita Bhattacharya on Kumar Sanu torturing him 

In an interview with FilmWindow, Rita opened up about her troubled married life, ugly separation, and struggles after that. Rita claimed that he had multiple affairs throughout their relationship. She further revealed that when she was expecting Jaan, Kumar left her and their kids abandoned and made her life hell by juggling between her motherly duties and divorce proceedings at court. 

Rita recalled how Kumar and his family made her strive for basic needs like food, having a social life, and even applying basic makeup. "Mujhe bahar jaana allowed nahi tha, friends banane allowed nahi the. Make up lagana bhi allow nahi tha. The only friend I had was my bhabhi." Rita went on to claim that during her pregnancy days, the family would lock the kitchen and deprive her of having rice.

