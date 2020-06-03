'Don't find faults in those who are doing it': Ishaan Khatter on his Blackout Tuesday post

Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter took to his social media account and replied to a troll yesterday who questioned him after Ishaan posted a Blackout Tuesday post to protest the police killing of George Floyd in the US. The hashtag #BlackOutTuesday became the top trending item on Twitter as several celebrities posted black screenshots to signal support for racial justice.

Ishaan too posted a black frame on his Instagram account in solidarity on which a person commented, "Didn’t have the guts to speak out when the Delhi police did the same thing to unarmed students but now wow." Reacting to the troll Ishaan wrote, "Not that I owe you or anybody an explanation, but I did. Find somebody else to nitpick on. This is the time to show solidarity for the entire world as one, not to find faults in those who are doing it."

Several fans of the actor came out in support of him. One of them wrote, "Whenever someone raises their voice. Ppl ask about past, why did not u... May be they felt conscious now, may be they did not have this passion before, may be they were policing how they behave in virtual world. At least, they started now. We should appreciate whoever stands in solidarity. We should look forward not backwards in past."

Everyone from the entertainment industry including Gal Gadot, Rihanna, Nick Jonas to Preity Zinta, Radhika Apte, Neha Dhupia shared black screenshots as part of the Blackout Tuesday protest. On the work front, Ishaan will be seen opposite Ananya Panday in Khaali Peeli and Mira Nair’s film based on Vikram Seth’s book, A Suitable Boy.