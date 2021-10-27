'Don’t ever disrespect me': Esha Gupta remembers the time she walked off set after director abused her

Bollywood actor Esha Gupta has been shy about speaking the truth whether it is about her choice of films or giving it back to trollers on social media. In a recent interview, Esha opened up about a time when one of her directors hurled abuses at her and she did the same right back. Esha also revealed that after the incident she walked out and did not return to the set until the director apologised to her, two days later.

In the interview, Esha said that the issue cropped up because there was a problem with her costume and it was not conveyed to the director because of some miscommunication. Bollywood Bubble quoted Esha as saying, "He just said something in Hindi, and I looked at him, and he is like, ‘'ou are late.' I was very calm even then because generally, I am calm. I am like, 'But I wasn’t late. I have been here before all of you, I was here before the shoot time. The outfit had an issue because it was a change, it's not my fault.' And he abused me again. That's it, that was enough for me. The first abuse, I was still okay, it’s very Delhi lingo also."

Esha further added, "But the second time he said it, I told him the same thing back, what he said to me. I said, 'You know what? You are this. Don’t ever talk to me like that or disrespect me.' I literally said that I walked out from there."

Esha said that she stormed off the set wearing the same outfit and left. She later also got calls from the executive producer and producers, who wanted to meet her and apologise. However, Esha insisted that she would like the director to apologiseapologize for himself which happened two days later which is when Esha went back on set.

For the unversed, Esha made her Bollywood debut in 2012 with 'Jannat 2' opposite Emraan Hashmi. She has also been part of films like 'Raaz 3D', 'Humshakals', 'Rustom', and 'Baadshaho'.