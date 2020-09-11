Headlines

'Don't even bother to clarify': SSR's sister Shweta Singh Kirti tells Ankita Lokhande on Shibani Dandekar row

Earlier, on Wednesday, Ankita, in yet another long Instagram post had indirectly questioned Rhea and asked 'would someone, who loved so deeply, have allowed SSR to consume drugs'.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 11, 2020, 05:39 PM IST

Shweta Singh Kirti, sister of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, on Thursday, took to her unverified Twitter account to back television actor and her brother's ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande, who recently wrote a long note hitting out at actor-presenter Shibani Dandekar for her '2 seconds fame' remark against her.

Shweta in her tweet said they are on a mission to find the truth behind the death of the Bollywood star, and will keep pursuing it and that Ankita shouldn't bother putting out an explanation for anyone.

On Thursday, Ankita Lokhande had penned a response to actress Shibani Dandekar after she called her a "princess of patriarchy", and claimed that she is seeking fame by targeting actress and Sushant`s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

"Don`t even bother to clarify my dear. We are here for a cause and that is to know the whole truth, and we will keep pursuing that regardless! #WarriorsRoar4SSR," Shweta wrote while responding to Ankita`s post.


Earlier, on Wednesday, Ankita, in yet another long Instagram post had indirectly questioned Rhea and asked 'would someone, who loved so deeply, have allowed SSR to consume drugs'. Among the many things that  Ankita wrote, she also mentioned that this act of procuring and allowing the late actor to consume drugs  (if any), was an act of carelessness and irresponsibility. 
 
Meanwhile, Sushant's sister Shweta also initiated several hashtags for initiatives in the name of her brother.

"#FeedFood4SSR Let's make this happen," she wrote with one post on Instagram, urging people to donate food for the needy people and animals. In another post, she posted a picture of a billboard which asked friends of Sushant in US and Canada to join the #Plant4SSR initiative. In the initiative, she has urged people to plant about 1000 trees in memory of the actor on September 13, 2020, which was a part of his dream. In yet another post, she asked people to tweet, retweet, and share the hashtag #ImmortalSushant.

On June 14, Sushant was found dead in his home in Mumbai. 

Sushant's death case is being investigated by CBI, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

(With inputs from IANS)

