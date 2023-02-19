'Don't do the 'Bhool' of thinking...': Kartik Aaryan challaned by Mumbai Police for parking Lamborghini illegally

Kartik Aaryan and his Lamborghini

On Friday, Kartik Aaryan received a challan for parking his Lamborghini in a no-parking zone. Ahead of his latest release Shehzada, Kartik sought Lord Ganesha's blessings with his family at Siddhivinayak temple. He arrived at the temple and wished for the success of his film.

As per the ANI report, his luxury car was parked in a no-parking zone. Thus, he received a challan for it. Yesterday, Mumbai Traffic Police posted about Kartik's wrongdoing and they informed netizens about it in his style. Taking inspiration from Kartik's famous monologue from Pyaar Ka Punchnama, MTP tweeted, "Problem? Problem yeh thi ki the car was parked on the wrong side! Don't do the 'Bhool' of thinking that 'Shehzadaas' can flout traffic rules."

Here's the tweet

Problem? Problem yeh thi ki the car was parked on the wrong side!

Don't do the 'Bhool' of thinking that 'Shehzadaas' can flout traffic rules. #RulesAajKalAndForever pic.twitter.com/zrokch9rHl — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) February 18, 2023

Kartik's latest-released Shehzada opened on a dull note and collected only Rs 6 crores. As per the early trends, Shehzada saw a jump of 20% in collections and earned Rs 7 crores on Saturday. Marking the first two days' collections at Rs 13 crores.

In a recent promotional interview for the masala entertainer, the actor reacted to his dating rumours with two of his co-stars Sara Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon.

Kartik and Sara starred together in Imtiaz Ali's romantic drama Love Aaj Kal, which was released in the theatres on the occasion of Valentine's Day in 2020. The two actors reportedly dated each other while shooting the film and broke up just before the release. Though Sara and Kartik never acknowledged their relationship, Karan Johar confirmed the same last year in an interview.

On the other hand, the latest Rohit Dhawan directorial is the second time that Kartik has been paired opposite Kriti Sanon after their successful outing in the 2019 romantic comedy Luka Chuppi directed by Laxman Utekar. Their chemistry has been loved by the audiences in both films.

In a recent rapid-fire with ETimes, Kartik was asked if he is presently single, and the actor said, "Yes". Then he was questioned if he has dated Sara and Kriti. For the former, he said "Pass" and for the latter, he said, "No." Kartik will next be seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha.