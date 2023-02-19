Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

'Don't do the 'Bhool' of thinking...': Kartik Aaryan challaned by Mumbai Police for parking Lamborghini illegally

Ahead of Shehzada's release, Kartik went to Siddhivinayak temple with his family. But, he got charged with challan for parking his car at a no-parking zone.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 19, 2023, 12:30 PM IST

'Don't do the 'Bhool' of thinking...': Kartik Aaryan challaned by Mumbai Police for parking Lamborghini illegally
Kartik Aaryan and his Lamborghini

On Friday, Kartik Aaryan received a challan for parking his Lamborghini in a no-parking zone. Ahead of his latest release Shehzada, Kartik sought Lord Ganesha's blessings with his family at Siddhivinayak temple.  He arrived at the temple and wished for the success of his film. 

As per the ANI report, his luxury car was parked in a no-parking zone. Thus, he received a challan for it.  Yesterday, Mumbai Traffic Police posted about Kartik's wrongdoing and they informed netizens about it in his style. Taking inspiration from Kartik's famous monologue from Pyaar Ka Punchnama, MTP tweeted, "Problem? Problem yeh thi ki the car was parked on the wrong side! Don't do the 'Bhool' of thinking that 'Shehzadaas' can flout traffic rules." 

Here's the tweet

Kartik's latest-released Shehzada opened on a dull note and collected only Rs 6 crores. As per the early trends, Shehzada saw a jump of 20% in collections and earned Rs 7 crores on Saturday. Marking the first two days' collections at Rs 13 crores. 

In a recent promotional interview for the masala entertainer, the actor reacted to his dating rumours with two of his co-stars Sara Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon.

Kartik and Sara starred together in Imtiaz Ali's romantic drama Love Aaj Kal, which was released in the theatres on the occasion of Valentine's Day in 2020. The two actors reportedly dated each other while shooting the film and broke up just before the release. Though Sara and Kartik never acknowledged their relationship, Karan Johar confirmed the same last year in an interview.

On the other hand, the latest Rohit Dhawan directorial is the second time that Kartik has been paired opposite Kriti Sanon after their successful outing in the 2019 romantic comedy Luka Chuppi directed by Laxman Utekar. Their chemistry has been loved by the audiences in both films.

In a recent rapid-fire with ETimes, Kartik was asked if he is presently single, and the actor said, "Yes". Then he was questioned if he has dated Sara and Kriti. For the former, he said "Pass" and for the latter, he said, "No." Kartik will next be seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Beating Retreat held amid light rain as Republic Day celebrations come to end, see pictures
Happy Birthday Salman Khan: From college dropout to Bollywood star, a look at journey of controversy's favourite child
WhatsApp Status becomes more interesting, gets a bunch of new features
High blood sugar? Diabetic patients should be cautious of these changes in body
Union Minister Smriti Irani's daughter Shanelle's star-studded wedding reception featuring Shah Rukh Khan and more
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CTET Result 2023 to be declared soon at ctet.nic.in, check tentative date and how to download CBSE CTET result online
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.