Don’t ditch your denim this summer: Take cue from celebs on ways to pull off this fabric in scorching heat

A closet staple, denim is most people’s go-to option when pulling together an ensemble. But while it has a classic appeal, the mere thought of wearing it in this sultry weather can be off-putting. Nonetheless, there are still various ways to incorporate it in your wardrobe, as shown by celebs, from the cool denim shirt dress to the festival-ready playsuit and even the all-time favourite layering option, a jacket. At Coachella 2018, Bella Hadid teamed her denim cut-offs with a cute white crop top and sneakers. Meanwhile, Alessandra Ambrosio doubled on the fabric sporting a denim bustier with a matching jacket and crochet shorts.

It makes for a cool cover-up too with the likes of Malaika Arora rocking an embellished one at the airport. Alia Bhatt, too, has her favourite one that offers repeat value. Recently, Katrina Kaif flaunted her toned legs in a denim mini with a candy striped top when she caught up with her family over the weekend. Deepika Padukone prefers teaming her cropped pair with a statement tee.

GET SHORTY

From loose joggers to a classic denim dress, there are many easy-to-wear styles, but nothing says summer quite like white or pastel-shaded denim shorts and waistcoats. For young fashionistas, cut-offs are a cool way to show off all those hours spent at the gym. Janhvi Kapoor sure knows that often being snapped in various shorts. Designer Nandita Mahtani suggests that one should keep it simple and fresh.

“Throw in a white tank with joggers and a pair of sneakers for a cool look or pretty slippers and a sling bag with a shirt dress for an effortless style. Coloured shorts can be worked with an oversized knotted T-shirt for a day or night look,” says she. One can opt for lightweight denims, in tencel, lyocell to silky variations that help keep cool. Tencel shirts are a personal favourite, says the designer.

EXPERIMENT WITH STYLES

In the current sultry, humid weather softer denims and blends like chambray, khadi denim, cotton denim etc are ideal and more appropriate to breathe. One can experiment with loose-fitting silhouettes like the slit jeans style that Kareena Kapoor Khan recently sported for her flight time as well as the wide-legged variety. Designer Shruti Sancheti gives her nod. “It is always in trend but in summers especially denim cut offs, capris, wide leg denim pants, soft jackets and even easy-breezy dresses work. One can experiment with pastel colours like custard, aqua, lilac, rose etc rather than conventional indigo. Since it’s so versatile, it can be worn in the evening too but has to be styled well with striking accessories and dash of colour. A summer jacket or smart separates would certainly make it more evening appropriate,” says Shruti.

EXPRESS YOUR INDIVIDUALITY

One can have fun with denims. Mandana Karimi recently stepped out for a meal flaunting patchwork jeans that she paired with a basic spaghetti strap top. Sun washed indigo is doing very well this summer, says designer Aniket Satam. “Mix authentic, local textile patches or decorate it with regional embellishment techniques for a cool and personal style statement which celebrates your unique ethnic crafts. Anti-fit silhouettes such as a cropped kimono wrap jacket, an oversized trench in simple lightweight denim can easily work for an airport look. Upcycle and recycled vintage surface ornamentations are also a great way to personalise your denims this season,” he adds.

COMFORT FIRST

When soccer mom and interior designer Sussanne Khan stepped out for shopping recently, she opted for a lightweight denim jumpsuit. The style is ideal for these warm months. “This season, denims are evolving into comfortable travel options as they are easy to clean and the fabrics are durable,” says Anita Dongre, Chief creative officer for AND at House of Anita Dongre. “I recommend denim midi dresses as the new season staple. Another great look could be a fun denim playsuit. Style your outfit with sneakers. I especially love to pair it with a clean white pair,” she adds.