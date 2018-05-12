Don’t ditch your denim this summer: Take cue from celebs on ways to pull off this fabric in scorching heat

Headlines

RBI asks banks to provide borrowers option to switch to fixed interest rates

Rajasthan CM announces financial aid of Rs 15 crore to victims of landslide-hit Himachal Pradesh

IND vs IRE 1st T20I: India beat Ireland by 2 runs via DLS

Watch: Rajinikanth reacts to Jailer success, reveals he will watch his latest film with CM Yogi Adityanath

Over 200 Meiteis who crossed over to Myanmar to escape violence in Manipur return to state: CM Biren Singh

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

RBI asks banks to provide borrowers option to switch to fixed interest rates

Rajasthan CM announces financial aid of Rs 15 crore to victims of landslide-hit Himachal Pradesh

IND vs IRE 1st T20I: India beat Ireland by 2 runs via DLS

Food that can keep you hydrated

10 ways to remove face tan naturally

Popular wives of foreign cricketers

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut attends sister-in-law Ritu Ranaut's baby shower, dances with family

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Know whopping fees Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, others charged for Karan Johar film

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

Guns & Gulaabs Cast Interview | Dulquer Salmaan, Rajkummar Rao, Gulshan Devaiah, TJ Bhanu | Part 2

President Murmu Launches INS Vindhyagiri, 6th Stealth Frigate In Navy's Arsenal; Know All About It

Himachal Landslide: Several Houses Destroyed Due To Heavy Rain, Landslides In Mandi

Watch: Rajinikanth reacts to Jailer success, reveals he will watch his latest film with CM Yogi Adityanath

Ameesha Patel reveals what she wishes to change in her and Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2: ‘I would edit…’

VD meets DQ: Vijay Deverakonda wishes Dulquer Salmaan's King Of Kotha earns more than Liger, fans react

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Don’t ditch your denim this summer: Take cue from celebs on ways to pull off this fabric in scorching heat

Meanwhile, Alessandra Ambrosio doubled on the fabric sporting a denim bustier with a matching jacket and crochet shorts

article-main
Latest News

Sanaya Chavda

Updated: May 12, 2018, 07:15 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A closet staple, denim is most people’s go-to option when pulling together an ensemble. But while it has a classic appeal, the mere thought of wearing it in this sultry weather can be off-putting. Nonetheless, there are still various ways to incorporate it in your wardrobe, as shown by celebs, from the cool denim shirt dress to the festival-ready playsuit and even the all-time favourite layering option, a jacket. At Coachella 2018, Bella Hadid teamed her denim cut-offs with a cute white crop top and sneakers. Meanwhile, Alessandra Ambrosio doubled on the fabric sporting a denim bustier with a matching jacket and crochet shorts.

It makes for a cool cover-up too with the likes of Malaika Arora rocking an embellished one at the airport. Alia Bhatt, too, has her favourite one that offers repeat value. Recently, Katrina Kaif flaunted her toned legs in a denim mini with a candy striped top when she caught up with her family over the weekend. Deepika Padukone prefers teaming her cropped pair with a statement tee.

GET SHORTY

From loose joggers to a classic denim dress, there are many easy-to-wear styles, but nothing says summer quite like white or pastel-shaded denim shorts and waistcoats. For young fashionistas, cut-offs are a cool way to show off all those hours spent at the gym. Janhvi Kapoor sure knows that often being snapped in various shorts. Designer Nandita Mahtani suggests that one should keep it simple and fresh.

“Throw in a white tank with joggers and a pair of sneakers for a cool look or pretty slippers and a sling bag with a shirt dress for an effortless style. Coloured shorts can be worked with an oversized knotted T-shirt for a day or night look,” says she. One can opt for lightweight denims, in tencel, lyocell to silky variations that help keep cool. Tencel shirts are a personal favourite, says the designer.

EXPERIMENT WITH STYLES

In the current sultry, humid weather softer denims and blends like chambray, khadi denim, cotton denim etc are ideal and more appropriate to breathe. One can experiment with loose-fitting silhouettes like the slit jeans style that Kareena Kapoor Khan recently sported for her flight time as well as the wide-legged variety. Designer Shruti Sancheti gives her nod. “It is always in trend but in summers especially denim cut offs, capris, wide leg denim pants, soft jackets and even easy-breezy dresses work. One can experiment with pastel colours like custard, aqua, lilac, rose etc rather than conventional indigo. Since it’s so versatile, it can be worn in the evening too but has to be styled well with striking accessories and dash of colour. A summer jacket or smart separates would certainly make it  more evening appropriate,” says Shruti.

EXPRESS YOUR INDIVIDUALITY

One can have fun with denims. Mandana Karimi recently stepped out for a meal flaunting patchwork jeans that she paired with a basic spaghetti strap top. Sun washed indigo is doing very well this summer, says designer Aniket Satam. “Mix authentic, local textile patches or decorate it with regional embellishment techniques for a cool and personal style statement which celebrates your unique ethnic crafts. Anti-fit silhouettes such as a cropped kimono wrap jacket, an oversized trench in simple lightweight denim can easily work for an airport look. Upcycle and recycled vintage surface ornamentations are also a great way to personalise your denims this season,” he adds.

COMFORT FIRST

When soccer mom and interior designer Sussanne Khan stepped out for shopping recently, she opted for a lightweight denim jumpsuit. The style is ideal for these warm months. “This season, denims are evolving into comfortable travel options as they are easy to clean and the fabrics are durable,” says Anita Dongre, Chief creative officer for AND at House of Anita Dongre. “I recommend denim midi dresses as the new season staple. Another great look could be a fun denim playsuit. Style your outfit with sneakers. I especially love to pair it with a clean white pair,” she adds.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Kangana Ranaut reacts to Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Somy Ali commenting on her blunt nature: ‘I have your truth’

Pakistan star strongly reacts to fake remark on Team India, slams fan for 'spreading hate'

'Suryakumar Yadav and...': Ex-BCCI selector names two prime contenders for middle-order at Asia Cup

Uttarakhand: Massive landslide damages 12 houses pushing 80 individuals to homelessness

'Oh My Gadar': Akshay Kumar celebrates OMG 2, Gadar 2 success, thanks viewers for 'greatest week in Indian film history'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kangana Ranaut attends sister-in-law Ritu Ranaut's baby shower, dances with family

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Know whopping fees Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, others charged for Karan Johar film

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

Tamannaah Bhatia raises the temperature in white corset top, boyfriend Vijay Varma reacts

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE