'Don't control me...': Jaya Bachchan scolds Priyanka Chaturvedi in Rajya Sabha, watch viral video

Jaya Bachchan got angry when MP Priyanka Chaturvedi tried to calm her down.

Samajwadi Party MP and veteran actress Jaya Bachchan triggered a debate in the Rajya Sabha today after raising objections to the name Operation Sindoor, which was launched following the Pahalgam terror attack.

Addressing the House, Jaya began by offering condolences to the families of the 26 people killed in Baisaran Valley on April 22. However, she questioned the choice of the operation’s name. "I would congratulate you on the writers you have hired. You give grand names. Why did you name it 'Sindoor'? Sindoor toh ujad gaya (the sindoor was destroyed), the wives of those who were killed," she said, pointing to the pain of the women who lost their husbands.

Clashes and Interruptions in the House

Her speech was interrupted by members of the ruling party, prompting her to sharply respond, "Either you speak or I will speak. When you speak, I don't interrupt. When a woman speaks, I never interrupt. So please mind your tongue."

When fellow MP Priyanka Chaturvedi tried to calm her down, Jaya snapped, “Priyanka, don’t control me,” to which Chaturvedi responded with a laugh.

Blames the Government for the Intelligence Failure

Jaya also raised concerns about the intelligence lapse that led to the terror attack, accusing the government of failing the people."You have destroyed the faith of the people. The families (of victims) will never forgive you," she said.

BJP Reacts to Her Remarks

Her comments did not go down well with the BJP. Party spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla hit back, saying, "Just see their mindset. Jaya Bachchan ji, the terrorists destroyed sindoor, but sindoor is not just for embellishment; it is also a symbol of strength and capability. The name Operation Sindoor was chosen to send a message: you wipe off sindoor, we will destroy you. This was achieved."

He accused the Congress and Samajwadi Party of demoralizing the armed forces with their statements.

Why Was It Called Operation Sindoor?

Reports suggest that Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally chose the name ‘Operation Sindoor’. The name reflects the horror of the Pahalgam massacre, where Hindu men were shot in front of their wives and children. ‘Sindoor’, which refers to the vermilion worn by married Hindu women, was used to symbolize both loss and resistance, the deep grief of the widows, and the strong retaliation by the forces.

Jaya Bachchan’s emotional and confrontational speech has now triggered political reactions across the spectrum, placing Operation Sindoor under the national spotlight.