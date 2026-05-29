‘Don’t consume everything’: Malaika Arora shares how she deals with internet chatter

Malaika Arora opened up about dealing with trolling and public scrutiny, saying she has learned to ignore online negativity and embrace herself without seeking validation from others.

Actor and entrepreneur Malaika Arora has spoken candidly about dealing with constant trolling, public judgment and social media negativity over the years. The actor shared that with time, she has learned to protect her peace by not allowing online opinions to control her life or happiness.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Malaika reflected on how years of being in the public eye taught her the importance of creating boundaries and staying emotionally grounded despite the noise on the internet.

Talking about handling criticism, Malaika said she now understands that social media can often be harsh and impulsive. “The internet is loud, but it’s not always wise,” she said, adding that she no longer gives importance to every opinion posted online.

The actor explained that she consciously avoids consuming everything written about her and instead focuses on things that genuinely bring her peace and stability. According to her, spending time with loved ones, work and daily routines helps her stay balanced.

Malaika admitted that reaching this stage emotionally was not easy and came only with age and experience. She shared that over time, she realised criticism often reflects more about the people making those comments than the person receiving them.

Opening up about self-acceptance, Malaika revealed that earlier she often questioned whether she was “too outspoken, too ambitious or too glamorous.” However, she eventually understood that the same qualities people criticise are often a person’s biggest strengths.

Today, she says she feels comfortable being herself without constantly trying to fit into others’ expectations. “Joy comes from not editing yourself to make other people comfortable,” Malaika shared.

The actor’s personal life has frequently remained under public attention, from her marriage with Arbaaz Khan to her relationship and breakup with Arjun Kapoor. Along with her personal life, even her fashion choices and public appearances have regularly sparked discussions online.

Apart from films and television, Malaika has also expanded her entrepreneurial journey. After ventures like Scarlett House, she recently launched her lifestyle accessories brand Maejoy in collaboration with Exceed Entertainment and Myntra.

Speaking about the brand, Malaika said it reflects individuality, confidence and self-expression while promoting effortless style and simplicity.