'Don't believe in any religion other than being Indian': Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar's 'Sooryavanshi' trailer was unveiled a few days back. The movie hints at the aspect of religion. Clarifying on the same, Akshay said the film does not talk about one religion and also added that he himself doesn't believe in any religion apart from being an Indian.

"I don't believe in any religion. I only believe in being Indian and that is what the film also shows. The idea of being an Indian and not about being a Parsi or a Hindu or a Muslim, we haven't looked at it on the basis of the religion," Akshay told PTI.

Talking about the relevance of 'Sooryavanshi' in the middle of communal riots, Akshay added, "It is a coincidence, we haven't made it deliberately (now). But, yes, it is very much a relevant film today."

Apart from 'Sooryavanshi', Akshay Kumar will also be seen in the Eid release 'Laxmmi Bomb'. Co-starring Kiara Advani, the film would release alongside Salman Khan's 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'. The actor is also shooting for 'Prithviraj' and 'Atrangi Re'. He has also announced 'Bell Bottom', 'Bachchan Pandey' and the music video 'Filhall Part 2'.