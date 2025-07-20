Don director Chandra Barot passes away at 86

Barot’s early life was spent in Tanzania, but due to racial unrest in the region, he moved to India, where he soon found his footing in the Hindi film industry.

Veteran filmmaker Chandra Barot, the man behind the cult classic Don (1978) starring Amitabh Bachchan, passed away in Mumbai on Sunday at the age of 86. His wife, Deepa Barot, confirmed the heartbreaking news.

Barot had been suffering from pulmonary fibrosis, a chronic lung condition, for the past seven years. In his final days, he was being treated by Dr Manish Shetty at Guru Nanak Hospital in Mumbai. Prior to that, he had also been admitted to Jaslok Hospital.

“He had been battling pulmonary fibrosis for the past seven years,” Deepa told Times of India.

From Tanzania to Bollywood

Barot’s early life was spent in Tanzania, but due to racial unrest in the region, he moved to India, where he soon found his footing in the Hindi film industry. He began his career as an assistant director under legendary actor-filmmaker Manoj Kumar, who himself passed away just a few months ago.

Working closely with Kumar, Barot contributed to notable films like Purab Aur Pachhim, Shor, and Roti Kapada Aur Makaan — each of which helped him refine his craft behind the scenes.

A Dream Debut With ‘Don’

In 1978, Chandra Barot took the plunge and directed his first film — Don. Initially, the film was a box-office disappointment and struggled in its first week. For a debutant director, it was a devastating blow. However, positive word of mouth began to spread and the film picked up rapidly, eventually becoming one of Hindi cinema’s biggest hits.

Don not only resurrected Barot’s hopes but also played a massive role in solidifying Amitabh Bachchan’s position as a megastar. The film's slick narrative, memorable music, and thrilling double role made it a trendsetter.

One Hit, Many Hurdles

Despite the roaring success of Don, Barot’s journey post-1978 didn’t mirror the same glory. He went on to direct a Bengali film titled Aashrita in 1989, followed by the Hindi film Pyar Bhaara Dil in 1991. Unfortunately, neither film replicated Don’s magic.

Even though Barot had revealed that he received 52 offers after the success of Don, most of those projects never materialized. Some titles like Neil Ko Pakadna... Impossible and Boss were announced but shelved mid-way.

Remembering Chandra Barot

Often called a ‘one-hit wonder’, Chandra Barot's contribution to Hindi cinema, especially through Don, remains iconic. His eye for thrillers and sleek storytelling left a permanent imprint on Bollywood’s crime genre. While his career may have been short-lived in terms of releases, the cultural legacy of Don, which inspired remakes, sequels, and adaptations — continues to thrive.

He may have been a man of one major hit, but it was a hit that changed the course of Bollywood storytelling forever.