Don 3: Will Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan join Ranveer Singh in third part of franchise? Here's what we know

Farhan Akhtar's Don 3, which starred Shah Rukh Khan in the first two parts, is one of the most-awaited films as it will see Ranveer Singh stepping into the superstar's shoes. The film will also star Kriti Sanon in the lead role post Kiara Advani's exit from the project.

Despite minimal confirmations from the production house so far, the buzz around Don 3 refuses to die down. The project was officially announced with Ranveer Singh featuring as the new Don. With each speculation about the film, the expectation and scale continue to increase. Amid this, India Today has now quoted sources claiming that both Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan, who have previously played the role of Don, have been approached to join the third instalment of the franchise.

Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan to join Ranveer Singh in Don 3?

Industry insiders have said that both Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan are seriously considering the offer. An official confirmation is awaited. However, the possibility of seeing three generations of Don together on the silver screen has already hyped the fans up.

Farhan Akhtar to recreate Aaj Ki Raat for Ranveer Singh's Don 3

"He is also preparing for his next directorial venture, Don 3, which is expected to go on floors in January 2026. The film will feature Ranveer Singh and Kriti Sanon in leading roles. Casting for the film is underway, with the makers reportedly in talks with a top A-list actor to take on the intense antagonist role," a press release read.

Recent reports claimed that for Don 3, Farhan Akhtar is keen on recreating the iconic song Aaj Ki Raat from 2006's Don. India Today had previously reported that the track in Don 3 would be similar to that of Aaj Ki Raat, which featured Shah Rukh Khan with Priyanka Chopra and Isha Koppikar. The new track will feature the leads Ranveer Singh and Kriti Sanon, along with another actress whose name has not been finalised as yet.

