Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Alia Bhatt reviews Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra, calls it 'fresh blend of mythic folklore and mystery'; Dulquer Salmaan replies

Why Donald Trump believes Russia-Ukraine ceasefire will happen soon, know here

Citizens from THESE countries can now enter India without passport, visa; know rules here

Who is Yuki Bhambri? India’s tennis star partnering Michael Venus to Grand Slam doubles glory

From Harnaaz Sandhu-Sonam Bajwa to Janhvi Kapoor-Sanya Malhotra: 5 female pairings we can't wait to see on-screen

'Not a single MLA will remain, BJP will face...': West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee launches scathing attack on Opposition

Trump moves Supreme Court after lower court calls tariffs 'illegal'; mentions India in appeal

'If they are hungry enough...': Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma urged to play overseas domestic cricket ahead of 2027 ODI World Cup

India-US ties: Beyond simplistic binaries

Don 3: Will Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan join Ranveer Singh in third part of franchise? Here's what we know

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Alia Bhatt reviews Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra, calls it 'fresh blend of mythic folklore and mystery'; Dulquer Salmaan replies

Alia Bhatt reviews Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra, Dulquer Salmaan replies

Why Donald Trump believes Russia-Ukraine ceasefire will happen soon, know here

Why Donald Trump believes Russia-Ukraine ceasefire will happen soon, know here

Citizens from THESE countries can now enter India without passport, visa; know rules here

Citizens from THESE countries can now enter India without passport, visa

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Don 3: Will Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan join Ranveer Singh in third part of franchise? Here's what we know

Farhan Akhtar's Don 3, which starred Shah Rukh Khan in the first two parts, is one of the most-awaited films as it will see Ranveer Singh stepping into the superstar's shoes. The film will also star Kriti Sanon in the lead role post Kiara Advani's exit from the project.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Sep 04, 2025, 03:55 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Don 3: Will Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan join Ranveer Singh in third part of franchise? Here's what we know
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

Despite minimal confirmations from the production house so far, the buzz around Don 3 refuses to die down. The project was officially announced with Ranveer Singh featuring as the new Don. With each speculation about the film, the expectation and scale continue to increase. Amid this, India Today has now quoted sources claiming that both Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan, who have previously played the role of Don, have been approached to join the third instalment of the franchise. 

Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan to join Ranveer Singh in Don 3? 

Industry insiders have said that both Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan are seriously considering the offer. An official confirmation is awaited. However, the possibility of seeing three generations of Don together on the silver screen has already hyped the fans up. 

Farhan Akhtar to recreate Aaj Ki Raat for Ranveer Singh's Don 3

Farhan Akhtar's Don 3, which starred Shah Rukh Khan in the first two parts, is one of the most-awaited films as it will see Ranveer Singh stepping into the superstar's shoes. The film will also star Kriti Sanon in the lead role post Kiara Advani's exit from the project. "He is also preparing for his next directorial venture, Don 3, which is expected to go on floors in January 2026. The film will feature Ranveer Singh and Kriti Sanon in leading roles. Casting for the film is underway, with the makers reportedly in talks with a top A-list actor to take on the intense antagonist role," a press release read.

Recent reports claimed that for Don 3, Farhan Akhtar is keen on recreating the iconic song Aaj Ki Raat from 2006's Don. India Today had previously reported that the track in Don 3 would be similar to that of Aaj Ki Raat, which featured Shah Rukh Khan with Priyanka Chopra and Isha Koppikar. The new track will feature the leads Ranveer Singh and Kriti Sanon, along with another actress whose name has not been finalised as yet.

READ | White House pushing PM Modi closer to Russia and China: Former Trump advisor John Bolton cautions US President

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Meet Sreedhanya Suresh, who cracked UPSC in third attempt with AIR..., became first tribal IAS officer from THIS Indian state
Meet Sreedhanya Suresh, who cracked UPSC in third attempt with AIR...
Sanjay Leela Bhansali in big trouble? FIR filed against filmmaker for alleged... on Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal's Love & War sets
Sanjay Leela Bhansali in big trouble? FIR filed against filmmaker for...
Nishaanchi trailer: Aaishvary Thackeray impresses in double role in Anurag Kashyap's Gangs of Wasseypur-style crime drama
Nishaanchi trailer: Aaishvary Thackeray plays double role in Anurag Kashyap film
CBSE's Big Digital Push: Board invites students of THESE classes to create educational podcasts, social media content; Here's all you need to know
CBSE's Big Digital Push: Board invites students of these classes to create educa
Gurugram Metro Expansion: Phase-1 construction worth Rs 1,277 crore to begin from...
Gurugram Metro Expansion: Phase-1 construction worth Rs 1,277 crore to begin...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE