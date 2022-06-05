Don 3: Shah Rukh Khan starrer to hit big screens soon?

File Photo

Is the third instalment of Shah Rukh Khan's Don in the works? So far, there has been no formal confirmation. However, a new photo of Farhan Akhtar has had internet users wondering if another SRK film is on the way.

Ritesh Sidhwani, a filmmaker, took to social media on Saturday to share a photo from Farhan's study area, in which the actor is seen writing. Along with the photo, it was also revealed that Farhan has begun work on his next script.

“100% focus even when he’s putting pen to paper (err.. fingers to keyboard) @faroutakhtar is back in writer mode after a long hiatus. Guess what he’s working on…” the caption read.

However, this has led to speculation among internet users as to whether Farhan has begun work on Don 3. Fans are wishing for an official announcement on Don 3 to be made soon on Twitter.

Shah Rukh Khan had opened up on his upcoming actioner Jawan and launched film posters in different languages. SRK took his views on Atlee's film to social media and added that Jawan was in due form some time, but due to different circumstances, the film couldn't happen earlier.

In his post, the actor said, "It’s a special RC (Red Chillies) project that has seen its wait because of inevitable issues surrounding us. But a few good men worked hard & made it happen. Want to thank @_GauravVerma the Co-Producer, @Atlee_dir and their Jawans for making this dream come to life. Now… Good to go Chief…!"



SRK broke the internet when he shared the film's teaser. Red Chillies Entertainment has finally revealed Jawan, a massive action entertainer starring Shah Rukh Khan and helmed by Atlee. With high-octane action sequences and an Indian cast, the film is projected to be a stunning film.