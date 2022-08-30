Search icon
Don 3: Shah Rukh Khan rejects Farhan Akhtar's film after not being 'fully convinced' about its script?

Farhan Akhtar remade Amitabh Bachchan's classic Don as Don: The Chase Begins Again with Shah Rukh Khan, and also made its sequel Don 2.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 30, 2022, 08:39 PM IST

Shah Rukh Khan in Don 2/File photo

As Shah Rukh Khan is busy shooting for his three releases next year namely Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki in the last few months, the King Khan has also started locking his upcoming films which will hit theatres from 2024 onwards. And Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 is among the most awaited films that SRK fans are excited about.

However, as per a recent report, Shah Rukh has rejected the initial draft of the script written by Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor as the My Name Is Khan actor was not 'fully convinced' about the same, and thus, Farhan has gone back to the drawing board and making changes to the script.

A source was quoted telling Bollywood Hungama, "Shah Rukh Khan was offered Don 3. However, he turned it down. It’s not like Shah Rukh Khan didn't like the script. It's just that Shah Rukh was not fully convinced. He knows Don is an iconic role and would like to step back into the character once he’s completely confident of the script. The box office scenario is not very healthy and he wants to be doubly sure before signing on the dotted line."

The source further added, "As of now, Farhan Akhtar has gone back to the drawing board and we can hope that the next time he meets SRK, the superstar will happily sign Don 3. The fans would be on cloud nine. When the speculations around the film generated so much craze, imagine what would happen on the day the makers announce Don 3."

READ | Mrunal Thakur responds to Twitter user requesting her to replace Priyanka Chopra in Don 3 opposite Shah Rukh Khan

Farhan Akhtar gave his own twist to Amitabh Bachchan's 1978 classic Don and remade it as Don: The Chase Begins Again in 2006 in which he turned the titular character from the main protagonist to the main antagonist. He returned with the sequel in 2011 titled Don 2: The King Is Back. The filmmaker who had previously helmed Dil Chahta Hai and Lakshya in 2001 and 2004 hasn't directed a film in the last eleven years.

