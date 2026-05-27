Don 3 row: Here’s why Ranveer Singh declined talks with FWICE officials

FWICE has escalated the Don 3 dispute by issuing a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh after his alleged exit from the film, while the federation claims repeated attempts were made to resolve the matter with him.

The ongoing Don 3 controversy involving Ranveer Singh has taken a fresh turn after the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) revealed that it made repeated attempts to resolve the matter privately before issuing a non-cooperation directive against the actor.

According to FWICE chief advisor Ashoke Pandit, the federation invited Ranveer three times for discussions, but he allegedly did not respond. The issue began after filmmaker Farhan Akhtar approached FWICE over Ranveer’s sudden exit from Don 3. Following the complaint, the federation announced a non-cooperation directive against the actor earlier this week, leading to widespread discussion across the film industry.

Speaking to ETimes, Ashoke Pandit said FWICE tried its best to settle the matter amicably by encouraging both sides to sit together and discuss the issue. He claimed the federation sent invitations to Ranveer on three separate occasions but did not receive any response. According to Pandit, the actor only replied through an email after learning about FWICE’s planned press conference, reportedly stating that the matter did not fall under the federation’s jurisdiction.

Pandit further added that the issue cannot continue like a personal feud and stressed that both parties need to come together to find a practical solution. He also hinted that FWICE will continue discussions with producer bodies and industry associations regarding the matter.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh’s spokesperson recently released an official statement addressing the controversy. The statement said the actor has maintained silence out of respect for the film fraternity and everyone associated with the Don franchise. It also stated that Ranveer believes professional disagreements should be handled with “dignity, maturity and mutual respect” rather than through public speculation.

The statement further clarified that the actor has consciously avoided reacting to rumours and narratives surrounding the controversy and remains focused on his professional commitments. It also expressed goodwill towards everyone involved with the franchise and wished the film success.

The Don franchise was originally headlined by Shah Rukh Khan in Don and Don 2. In 2023, Farhan Akhtar officially announced Ranveer Singh as the new face of the franchise for Don 3.

However, reports of tensions between Ranveer and the makers surfaced in late 2025 after the actor reportedly exited the project following the success of Dhurandhar directed by Aditya Dhar.

Reports also claimed that Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani incurred losses worth nearly ₹45 crore during Don 3’s pre-production stage after Ranveer’s exit. There were also rumours suggesting Hrithik Roshan might replace Ranveer in the franchise, though the actor later dismissed the speculation.