Don 3: Farhan Akhtar to narrate script to Shah Rukh Khan, starts work on sequel

Filmmaker and actor Farhan Akhtar has started working on one of the most anticipated sequels, Don 3. Earlier, it was informed that Farhan has postponed his film Jee Le Zara which will feature Katrina Kaid, Priyanka Chopra, and Alia Bhatt in lead.

As per media reports, Farhan Akhtar has started writing the script for Don 3 and will soon narrate it to Shah Rukh Khan. As per Pinkvilla’s source, “The team has been trying to crack and develop an idea for Don 3 for a while now, but the same has been put on the back burner time and again due to lack of novelty factor. But the team has finally scummed upon an idea that's exciting and will take the franchise to the next level. Farhan has started writing the script and will give narration to his Don. SRK, once the screenplay is locked.”

The source revealed that the actor has discussed the idea with his father Javed Akhtar who was the original writer of Don. He said, “Like always, Don 3 is still in the early stages and the future of the project will definitely depend on what shape the screenplay finally takes, but yes, it's confirmed that Farhan has started work on Don 3 script. Unlike the last few attempts to make a part 3, the idea this time around is too exciting to let go off, and everyone around is giving more than 100 percent to this project.”

Meanwhile, Fans are wishing for an official announcement on Don 3 to be made soon on Twitter. Don 3 will be the third instalment of the Don franchise, which was the remake of Amitabh Bachchan's blockbuster of the same name (1978). The remake starring Shah Rukh Khan was released in 2006, and the blockbuster success of the remake led to its sequel Don 2 in 2011. On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in Brahmastra Part One: Shiva this year. Followed by 3 major releases in 2023, Siddharth Anand's Pathaan, Atlee's Jawaan and Rajkumar Hirani's D