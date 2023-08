It has been rumoured that Ranveer Singh will replace Shah Rukh Khan in Farhan Akhtar's Don franchise.

Farhan Akhtar made a surprise announcement on Tuesday, August 8, as he dropped a short clip announcing Don 3. Fans flooded the comments section pleading the actor-director that Shah Rukh Khan shouldn't be replaced by Ranveer Singh in the series.

The original 1978 Don starred Amitabh Bachchan. It was rebooted by Farhan Akhtar in 2006 with Shah Rukh Khan and a sequel Don 2 in 2011.