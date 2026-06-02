Don 3 controversy: Producer TP Aggarwal challenges FWICE’s directive against Ranveer Singh

Producer TP Aggarwal has moved court against FWICE’s non-cooperation directive targeting Ranveer Singh, taking the ongoing Don 3 controversy into a legal battle.

The controversy surrounding Ranveer Singh and his reported exit from Don 3 has now entered the legal arena. Veteran producer TP Aggarwal has approached a Mumbai court challenging the non-cooperation directive issued by the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) against the actor.

According to reports, Aggarwal has filed a petition before the Bombay Civil Court in Dindoshi, questioning the legality of such directives. The producer, who has previously headed both the Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association (IMPPA) and the Film Federation of India (FFI), has argued that no industry body or association has the authority to prevent individuals from working with a particular person.

The court has reportedly issued notices to FWICE and IMPPA in connection with the matter.

Commenting on the issue, Aggarwal stressed the need for disputes to be resolved through legal and professional channels rather than through industry directives. He said, “The film industry thrives on collaboration, and it is important that matters of this nature are addressed through proper legal and professional channels. Any attempt to discourage people from working with an individual should not be taken lightly. Such actions can have far-reaching consequences for livelihoods and creative freedom, and therefore must be dealt with in a fair, transparent, and lawful manner.”

Aggarwal currently serves as a patron of both FFI and IMPPA.

How the Don 3 controversy unfolded

The latest development comes days after FWICE issued a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer following a complaint by actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar. The dispute reportedly stems from Ranveer's exit from Don 3, which Farhan and producer Ritesh Sidhwani are backing under Excel Entertainment.

Following the directive, Ranveer's spokesperson released a statement saying, “Ranveer Singh holds the highest regard for the film fraternity and for everyone associated with the Don franchise. Throughout the recent developments surrounding Don 3, he has consciously chosen to maintain silence, believing that professional discussions and personal equations are best handled with dignity, maturity and mutual respect.”

Reports of differences between Ranveer and the makers surfaced in late 2025, with claims that the actor stepped away from the project after the success of Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar. Farhan later reportedly informed FWICE that the actor's departure had resulted in losses of around ₹45 crore.

While the dispute continues to make headlines, Ranveer has largely stayed away from publicly commenting on the matter and was recently spotted in Budapest.