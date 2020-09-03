'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare': Konkona Sensharma, Bhumi Pednekar starrer finally gets streaming date

Konkona Sensharma and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare finally get a streaming date. The film helmed by Alankrita Shrivastava and produced by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures is a Netflix original starring Konkona and Bhumi in the titular roles. Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare is set to be streamed from September 18, 2020. The makers announced the date via social media pages and also revealed that the trailer will be out on September 4, 2020 (Friday).

Balaji Motion Pictures posted the poster of the film on their Instagram page and wrote, "The sisters are about to begin their chase for the stars. Trailer out tomorrow. #DollyKitty @bhumipednekar @konkona @vikrantmassey87 @amolparashar @kubbrasait @kkundrra #AamirBashir @alankrita601 @netflix_in @ektarkapoor @shobha9168 @ruchikaakapoor #BalajiMotionPictures #DollyKittyAurWohChamakteSitare".

Talking about Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, Konkona said in a statement, "Dolly's life is one we see so often, a bickering wife who is not satisfied with her husband’s unambitious ways, the mother of two young boys who she barely understands, all while dreaming of a life of luxury that is far beyond her reach. While she believes herself to be quite the rebel, she is blissfully unaware of how deeply conditioned she is in certain ways. It’s her journey of realization and that to freedom that makes the story a fun yet heartwarming ride."

While Bhumi shared, "With a head full of dreams and aspirations along with a carefree attitude, Kitty embarks on a new journey with her sister. She discovers herself and evolves as a person, all the while stumbling and tripping along the way, to finally understand what it really takes to make her dreams a reality."