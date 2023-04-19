Does Shehnaaz Gill's have a secret Instagram account that she uses to 'stalk' other celebs? Reddit shares ‘proof’

Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most popular celebrities on social media. The actress has over 14 million Instagram followers and regularly trends on Twitter, courtesy her loyal base of followers, who call themselves ‘Shehnaazians’. However, it seems Shehnaaz has a secret alt account on Instagram too, which she uses to keep tabs on her friends and colleagues.

Recently, Shehnaaz was clicked in Mumbai as she was promotion her upcoming Bollywood debut Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde-starrer marks Shehnaaz’s entry in Hindi films. Paparazzi clicked pictures and shot videos of Shehnaaz as she exitted a building and got into her car. As the video went viral, sleuths on Reddit noticed that Shehnaaz had her phone in her hand and Instagram open but not from her main account.

On Wednesday morning, a Reddit user shared screengranbs from one of the paparazzi videos that appear to show the screen of Shehnaaz’s phone as she browsed her Instagram. Users were convinced that Shehnaaz was using a fake account. The caption of the post read, “Looks like Shehnaaz has a fake account where she stalks all her favs/not favs, and the paps caught her in the act. I see Bhois @ (Salman) in the search history and someone she follows on her main is in her explore page meaning she usually searches her up (Giorgio.adriani22).”

In the comments section, many users were able to decipher what the account actually was and shared links to it. But many noticed that the account now has 0 followers and posts, implying that if it indeed was the sme account as the video, posts and followers had been removed since.

Many comments applauded the users for their detective skills. “The investigative skills I come across sometimes on this sub is astounding,” red one comment. Others defended Shehnaaz for having an alt account as it is a trend all too common among celebs. One wrote, “Let’s not pretend like every celeb doesn’t have a fake account. They all do but yes some are stupid enough to get caught like this!”

Ranbir Kapoor, who does not have an official Instagram account, has admitted multiple times that he has an alt account on the platform that he uses to snoop on other celebs.