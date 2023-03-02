Search icon
Does Kartik Aaryan have a cameo in Shraddha Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Tu Jhoothi Mai Makkaar? Here's what we know

Kartik Aaryan might make a cameo in Luv Ranjan's upcoming directional Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar starring Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 02, 2023, 05:18 PM IST

Kartik Aaryan-Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar /File Photo

Kartik Aaryan wooed his fans with his role as Rooh Baba in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and now the actor has surprised his fans with the announcement of Bhool Bhuaiyaa 3. As per reports, though his recent film Shehzada failed to impress the audience, the actor has other plans of surprising his fans with a cameo in Luv Ranjan’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

Kartik Aaryan and Luv Ranjan have a winning streak at the box office with the blockbuster Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and the hit Pyaar Ka Punchnama series. As per the report of Times of India, a source informed, "Kartik Aaryan will be the biggest surprise of the film. One is not sure if he will be seen as Sonu or some other character in the film. But Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar belongs to the same kind of cinema that Luv Ranjan is known for. Fans will just have to wait and watch what Kartik serves up."

For the unversed, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is a romantic comedy film directed by Luv Ranjan and starring Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor. The film has already created a lot of buzz with its energetic and peppy songs and the chemistry between the two actors has created immense excitement among the viewers. The film is all set to release on 8th March and spread the colours of romance and comedy this Holi.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik Aaryan will be seen next in Sameer Vidwans’ musical romantic drama Satyaprem Ki Katha which also stars Kiara Advani. The film is expected to release on 29th June. Other than this, Aaryan will also be seen in the horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The Anees Bazmee directorial will hit the theatres on Diwali next year. BB3 will be the direct sequel to last year's blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. 

Read Watch: Kartik Aaryan announces Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, shares spooky first look and says, 'Rooh Baba returns'

