Does Aishwarya Rai live with her mother? Know why Abhishek Bachchan and her never addressed their divorce rumours

Last year was a difficult time for the Bachchan family amid constant rumours about a possible divorce between Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. While the couple and their families remained mum on the issue, many media reports continued to speculate, some even claiming that Aishwarya Rai was now living with her mother and not her husband or his family.
Last year was a difficult time for the Bachchan family amid constant rumours about a possible divorce between Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. While the couple and their families remained mum on the issue, many media reports continued to speculate, some even claiming that Aishwarya Rai was now living with her mother and not her husband or his family.
Does Aishwarya Rai live with her mother now?
However, these rumours have finally been put to rest by ad filmmaker Prahlad Kakkar, who recently revealed the real reason behind Aishwarya Rai's frequent visits to her mother's place. Speaking to journalist Vickey Lalwani, Prahlad Kakkar revealed, "I live in her building and I know how much time she spends in the building. She comes to her mother’s house because her mother is not keeping well. Aishwarya would drop her daughter off at school and then would go and pick her up. In between, she had time to kill, so she would visit her mother and spend time with her mom. She then picks up her daughter and goes home. I know how close she is to her mom and is concerned about her."
Prahlad Kakkar also claimed that the divorce rumours between Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai were "rubbish". When asked to comment on reports that Aishwarya Rai was planning to divorce Abhishek Bachchan because of issues with his mother, Jaya Bachchan, and sister, Shweta Bachchan, Prahlad Kakkar said, "So what? She is the bahu of the house, and she still runs the house. I knew there was no truth in it. Because I knew why she was there. People were saying she was scapegoating from her marriage and living with her mother. She wasn’t living with her mother. She was just coming and spending time with her while her daughter was at school. And she didn’t come on Sundays. I knew her concerns for her mother. Sometimes, Abhishek also came with her to visit her mother."
Why did Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya never address rumours of their divorce?
Sharing why neither Abhishek Bachchan nor Aishwarya Rai ever addressed their divorce rumours, he said, "If you notice, neither Abhishek nor Aishwarya has given a comment on this. Why should they? Tum Bhaukte raho. She has always kept her dignity, and journalists hated her for that."
