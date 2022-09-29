Search icon
Ayushmann Khurrana reconstructs fee structure, slashes his signing amount to Rs 15 crore

Ayushmann Khurrana has reconstructed his fee structure in such a manner that is less worrisome for producers and profitable to the actor.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 29, 2022, 06:25 PM IST

Ayushmann Khurrana

Post-pandemic the dynamics, and economics of the film industry have changed drastically. Coronavirus has hit Bollywood hard, and there the industry is still recovering from huge losses. In such a scenario, Ayushmann Khurrana has shown his support to the fraternity by slashing his signing amount and reconstructing his fee structure. 

As per the report of News18, the actor who charges Rs 25 crores for a film, has now been taking Rs 15 crores as his signing fees, and he takes the remaining Rs 10 crores with profit share after the film's release. The portal quoted a trade source that explained Khurrana's new strategy. "Ayushmann is maintaining his price point of 25 crores as the signing fee but he has structured it differently during the pandemic to benefit producers. For films that he has signed during or right after the pandemic, Ayushmann has charged about 15 crores as the signing fee and the remaining 10 crores plus profit share is staggered basis the outcome of the film." 

READ: Dream Girl 2: Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday starrer will hit cinemas on Eid 2023, official teaser out

The trade source further stated that with such a structure, Khurrana ends up making more if the film becomes a blockbuster, and even his producers are also benefited as the entire cost of Ayushmann doesn’t burden them while making the project. As per the expert actors and producers will have to work hand in hand for the industry to recover. He even added, "Such moves help the bigger picture as films need to be made in a cost-effective way across the board and when the film is a hit, the star can end up making more. It is a win-win for everyone." 

On the work front, Ayushmann will next be seen in with Rakul Preet Singh, and Shefali Shah in Doctor G. Next year, he will bring the Dream Girl 2 with Liger actress Ananya Panday. 

 

