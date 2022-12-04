Doctor G OTT release: When, where to watch Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh's film

Doctor G/File photo

Starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh, and Shefali Shah in the lead roles, the medical campus-comedy drama Doctor G was released in the theatres on October 14 to positive acclaim. For those who missed watching the film in theatres, the Anubhuti Kashyap directorial will soon have its streaming release.

As shared by the CinemaRare Twitter account, which lists the OTT releases across languages and streaming platforms, Doctor G will be streaming on Netflix India from December 11. It shared a snapshot from the upcoming section of the streaming platform that shows the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer's arrival next Sunday.

Apart from the Andhadhun actor, Doctor G features three female terrific performers in the form of Shefali Shah who plays the coordinator of the medical college, Rakul Preet Singh who plays his senior, and Sheeba Chaddha who plays his mother in the comedy-drama.

Doctor G clashed at the box office with Parineeti Chopra and Harrdy Sandhu starrer espionage action thriller named Code Name: Tiranga and the Hindi dubbed version of Kannada language drama Kantara, headlined and helmed by Rishab Shetty. Chhello Show, India's official selection to the Oscars 2023, was also released on October 14.



The Junglee Pictures production opened at Rs 3.87 crore, which is much better than Ayushmann's other two theatrical releases this year. Anek, a political thriller by Anubhav Sinha, earned Rs 1.75 crore on its opening day and the actioner An Action Hero by Anirudh Iyer collected Rs 1.31 crore this Friday.

Even in December 2021, his romantic comedy Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui with Vaani Kapoor failed to attract moviegoers to the theatres, and hence, his most recent release An Action Hero is the fourth successive box office failure for the star actor who has delivered solo hits such as Dream Girl, Badhaai Ho, and Andhadhun among others in the pre-pandemic era.