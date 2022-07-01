Doctor G makers unveil Ayushmann Khurrana's second look from film

Ayushmann Khurrana shared his latest look from the film and wrote, "G se Gynecologist G se Gupta That’s our #DoctorG."

This National Doctors' Day, Ayushmann Khurrana and team Doctor G unveiled another look of the actor from Junglee Pictures' Doctor G. Directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, Ayushmann is portraying the role of a gynaecologist for the first time in this campus comedy-drama, alongside Rakul Preet and veteran actor Shefali Shah.

Ayushmann Khurrana, on this special occasion of National Doctors' Day, wishes all the hardworking medicos who have time and again dedicated their lives to the service of others. Celebrating this day, he has also given his fans a sneak peek at the most anticipated question, what does 'G' in Doctor G stand for?

Taking to his social media, Ayushmann Khurrana shared his latest look from the film and wrote, "G se Gynecologist G se Gupta That’s our #DoctorG Doctor Uday Gupta aka #DoctorG and team ki taraf se wishing all the G se Genius doctors a #HappyDoctorsDay."

Check out Ayushmann's post below:



The makers of Doctor G are looking forward to commemorating this day with a new picture of Ayushmann Khurrana's character from the film. The film is one of the highly anticipated ventures of Ayushmann Khurrana. Apart from Doctor G, Junglee Pictures is all set for 2022 with an exciting slate of films, starting with Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan?, Dosa King, Ulajh and Click Shankar, to name a few.

Ayushmann who was last seen in Anubhav Sinha's Anek has Doctor G and Action hero in his kitty.