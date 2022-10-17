Doctor G box office collection day 3 estimate: Ayushmann Khurrana's film earns Rs 14.59 crore in opening weekend

Doctor G/Twitter

Directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, the medical campus-comedy drama Doctor G was released in the theatres on October 14. The Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh starrer has opened to mostly positive reviews with moviegoers saying that Khurrana is back at what he does best, hilarious social entertainers.

As per early box office estimates, Doctor G, which also stars Shefali Shah and Sheeba Chaddha in pivotal roles, earned Rs 14.59 crore in its opening weekend with the third-day collections to be around Rs 5.50 crore, according to the entertainment tracking website Sacnilk.com.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh reported the two-day box office collections of the film to be Rs 9.09 crore on Sunday, October 16, with his tweet that read, "#DoctorG witnesses substantial growth on Day 2 [+ 34.88%]... Major metros continue to lead, while mass circuits stay low... More improvement is expected on Day 3, since word of mouth is positive... Fri 3.87 cr, Sat 5.22 cr. Total: ₹ 9.09 cr. #India biz."

The social comedy took a much better opening than Ayushmann's previous two theatrical releases. Anek, a political thriller by Anubhav Sinha, earned Rs 1.75 crore on its opening day and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, a romantic comedy by Abhishek Kapoor, opened at Rs 1.78 crore.

Doctor G clashed at the box office with Parineeti Chopra and Harrdy Sandhu starrer espionage action thriller named Code Name: Tiranga and the Hindi dubbed version of Kannada language drama Kantara, headlined and helmed by Rishab Shetty. Chhello Show, India's official selection to the Oscars 2023, has also been released on October 14.



Code Name Tiranga, directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, also stars Sharad Kelkar, Rajit Kapur, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Shishir Sharma, and Sabyasachi Chakraborty in pivotal roles. While Kantara features Sapthami Gowda, Kishore, Achyuth Kumar, Pramod Shetty, and Prakash Thuminad in supporting roles.