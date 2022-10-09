Dobaaraa star Taapsee Pannu enjoys golgappas in Delhi, says 'Bombay ki pani puri khane layak nahi hai...'

Photo credit: Instagram

Actress Taapsee Pannu recently attended a well-known culinary and music festival in Delhi. She stole the show while donning a beige saree and relishing some Delhi golgappe. She explained why she never eats panipuri in Mumbai.

A video from the event shows Taapsee feeding herself golgappa on a stage while the crowd cheers.

Taapsee promptly refuted the host's inquiry about whether it made her think of a street food in Mumbai, saying she did not eat golgappe in Bombay.

“Ek toh Bombay me pani puri hoti hain, golgpappe nahi hotein. Woh khane layak nahi hain, mere hisab se,” the actress added.

A video went viral online showing actor Taapsee Pannu agitated after a paparazzo commented on her recently released film Dobaaraa and told her that the movie failed to impress and was at the receiving end of negative comments from critics. Taapsee was attending the OTT Play Awards and it was on the red carpet of the event where the actor was seen unhappy with comments about her film. During the media interaction, a visibly unsettled Taapsee told the journalists/paps to do their homework before asking her questions. The incident was captured on camera and now the video has been circulating on the internet.

In the video shared by Hindustan Times on Instagram, when a reporter is heard asking the Pink star about the alleged 'negative campaign' against her latest film Dobaaraa, Taapsee replies saying, "Kaunsi film ke khilaf nahi chalaya gaya. (Which film did not face it)?" When the journalist tried to interrupt, Taapsee is seen asking him to answer her question first. "Pehle aap meri baat ka jawab dijiye, main aapke sawal ka jawab de dungi. Kaunsi film ke saath nahi chalaya gaya?"

The journalist then claimed that even critics ran a negative campaign against the film, to which a surprised Taapsee replied, "Critics logon ne campaign chalaya negative!!" She then adds, "Ek baar thoda sa homework kar lena question pooch lene se pehle (Please do your homework before asking any question)." As the reporter raised his voice to make his voice clearer, the actress went on to say, "Chillao mat chillao mat bhai, phir ye bolenge, actors ko tameez nahi hai. (Don't scream. Then you'll say actors don't have manners).