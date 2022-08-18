Dobaaraa Twitter review: Cine-goers call Taapsee Pannu-Anurag Kashyap's film 'nail-biting thriller'

Dobaaraa/Twitter

Dobaaraa Twitter review: The makers of the upcoming thriller film Dobaaraa dropped a new trailer on Wednesday ahead of the film's release on August 19. The new trailer gives out more chunks of information to piece them together in order to build the excitement around the release. While the first trailer of the film was received well by the audience, the second version makes the film look even more promising.

Amid the second trailer launch and the excitement building ahead of the film's release, the makers of the film also held special screenings across India and the early reviews of Dobaaraa have started pouring in on Twitter.

"Just finished watching #Dobaaraa and it’s a film which bamboozles you throughout & keeps you on your toes. It’s a movie way ahead of it’s time and only @taapsee can pull it off- fab acting as always! I have never seen such a movie in a long long time. Jaldi dekho & don’t miss it," wrote a Twitter user.

"#Dobaaraa A fantastic mind bender from @anuragkashyap72 and @taapsee ! Go for it if you wanna fire up some of those dormant brain cells! @pavailkgulati

@EktaaRKapoor," wrote another. "#Dobaaraa is a different attempt by @anuragkashyap72 & @taapsee Enjoyed the twists and turns in the film. Thoroughly loved watching the film last night. A proper "popcorn entertainer". The movie is releasing on 19/8/22. Do watch it in theatres! @pavailkgulati was amazing too!" tweeted yet another user. "Absolutely loved #dobaaraa 2:12 What a nail biting thriller by @anuragkashyap72 and boy, @taapsee bowls you over once again! @pavailkgulati is here to stay @EktaaRKapoor this cult!! @_CultMovies what a foray!!!" tweeted yet another netizen.

"Dobaara is @anuragkashyap72 back in-form and how. A film that will surprise you and make you root for it by the end of it. Please watch on the big screen. This is a film worth spending your money on. Releases on 19th August in cinemas. Congratulations @SunirKheterpal! #Dobaaraa," read a Twitter user's review of the film.

Anurag Kashyap's Dobaaraa - a Hindi remake of the 2018 Spanish film Mirage, is slated for an August 19 release.

The film marks the reunion of sorts for Taapsee. While she teams up with filmmaker Anurag Kashyap again after Manmarziyaan, she is reuniting with her Thappad co-actor Pavail Gulati for the film. Dobaaraa, which also stars Sukant Goel and Rahul Bhat, is directed by Anurag Kashyap and produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor's Cult Movies, and Sunir Kheterpal and Gaurav Bose of Athena.

The film is dropping in cinemas on August 19.