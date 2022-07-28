Dobaaraa trailer: Taapsee Pannu travels through time to solve a murder mystery in Anurag Kashyap's film

Dobaaraa trailer/YouTube stills

The trailer of Dobaaraa, starring Taapsee Pannu and directed by Anurag Kashyap, was released by the makers on Wednesday, July 27. The science fiction film, produced by Ekta Kapoor under her new banner Cult Movies, is a murder mystery that travels through time over 26 years.

In the trailer, Taapsee, her husband, and their daughter are shown moving into a new home. Soon after, the family learns that a young boy was killed in the house next door during a thunderstorm 26 years ago. Taapsee's character is then seen conversing with the same young boy through a television set.

While the trailer reveals that Dobaaraa tells the story of how Taapsee's character changes the past during a thunderstorm, which in turn changes her present, it also teases exciting theories of time travel. The makers have reflected the implication of Dobaaraa in the length of the trailer which is 2 mins 12 seconds long, and the length of the film which is 2 hours 12 mins long.

Slated to release on August 19, Dobaaraa is the Hindi adaptation of the Spanish thriller Mirage which featured Alvaro Morte, popularly known as The Professor from the Netflix crime drama show Money Heist. The 2018 original film also featured Adriana Ugarte, Chino Darín, and Javier Gutiérrez in the leading roles.



Before its worldwide theatrical release, Dobaaraa has been premiered at London Indian Film Festival in June and will also be showcased at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) on August 12. It is the second time that Kashyap is directing Pannu after their 2018 romantic drama Manmarziyaan which also featured Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan.

Written by Nihit Bhave, the Anurag Kashyap directorial also stars Rahul Bhatt, Saswata Chatterjee, Vidusshi Mehra, Sukant Goel, Nassar, Nidhi Singh, and Madhurima Roy in pivotal roles.