Dobaaraa star Taapsee Pannu gets into heated argument with paps after she arrives late, says 'mujhse tameez se...'

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu, on Monday, got into a heated argument for arriving late at her film Dobaaraa’s promotional event in Mumbai, with paps. The video of the same is going viral on social media.

Taapsee arrived late at Mumbai’s Mithibai College for the event where paps were already waiting for her. She got into the argument after papas complained that she promised to pose for the pictures, but she didn’t. In the video, photographers can be seen calling her while she was going inside. Photographers also said that she arrived late. After this, the actress asked the paps to be respectful towards her.

She said, “Mujhe jo bola gaya main kar rahi hoon, aap mere pe kyu chilla rahe ho? Please talk to me in a respectful manner, I am just doing my work. I have arrived on time at every place I have been asked to. You will talk to me respectfully, I will also talk to you respectfully.”

While her team was trying best to calm her down. Taapsee said, “The camera is on me, so only my side can be seen. If it's on you for once then you would have realised how are you talking to me." With folded hands, the actress added, "Aap hi hamesha sahi hote ho, actor hi hamesha galat hota hai.”

Meanwhile, Ektaa R Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap's new-age thriller Dobaaraa has been in the news for its unique story that digs deep into the world of time travel. While the film is getting positive attention from the masses, recently, director Anurag Kashyap and the leading lady of the film Taapsee Pannu were seen urging people to boycott their film.



Recently, during a media interaction, the director and actor duo who have been on a promotional spree, were seen sharing their views on the cancel culture aka the boycott trend on social media.

Anurag Kashyap said, "I am feeling left out. Even I want ki meri film boycott karo...please make our film trend on Twitter by boycotting." Adding to this, Taapsee Pannu said, " Yes please boycott Dobaaraa trend karva do...we also want to trend on Twitter."

For the unversed, #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha, #BoycottBollywood, #BoycottRakshaBandhanKMovide were some recent Twitter trends that were in the news for various reasons