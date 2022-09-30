Dobaaraa OTT release: Here's when and where to watch Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap's film

Dobaaraa

Anurag Kashyap's latest directorial Dobaaraa will start streaming on Netflix on October 15, the platform announced Friday. Tauted as an edgy time travel thriller, the film stars Taapsee Pannu, Pavail Gulati, and Rahul Bhat. Netflix made the announcement on its official Twitter account.

"Forecast for the day at 2:12 PM: Stormy weather with a probability of time travel! Watch @taapsee solve the mysteries of her past, present and future in this sci-fi thriller. Dobaaraa, streaming on Oct 15, only on #Netflix," the official handle announced. Dobaaraa" opened in theatres on August 19 to favourable reviews but performed poorly at the box office.

During the promotions of Dobaaraa, while talking about Ranveer Singh, the filmmaker stated, “Tabahi to machai usne. Not only he broke the internet he broke my self-confidence. How will I find it back? Hindustan mein har mard isi baat se pareshaan hoke Ranveer Singh pe attack kar raha hai (Every man in India is frustrated due to this reason which is why they are attacking Ranveer Singh).”

The director added, that men are jealous of him as they don’t have that kind of body. Anurag further mentioned, “I have bigger b**bs than Taapsee.” Referring to Taapsee, the director said, “ye waise hi darti hai (She is insecure). She has a complex by me because I have bigger b**bs than her.” Hearing this, Taapsee starts laughing.

During other promotional interviews for the film, Anurag and Taapsee were seen sharing their views on the cancel culture aka the boycott trend on social media. Anurag Kashyap said, “I am feeling left out. Even I want ki meri film boycott karo...please make our film trend on Twitter by boycotting.” Adding to this, Taapsee Pannu said, " Yes please boycott Dobaaraa trend karva do...we also want to trend on Twitter." Dobaaraa is jointly produced by Ektaa Kapoor's Cult Movies, a new division under her Balaji Telefilms banner, and Sunir Khetarpal's ATHENA. The film was released in cinemas on August 19.

