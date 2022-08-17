Dobaaraa director Anurag Kashyap says 'South movies aren't working either' amid Bollywood flops

Anurag Kashyap/File photo

Ahead of the release of his film Dobaaraa starring Taapsee Pannu, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has been making headlines for his recent statement that people don't have money left in their pockets as a result they are not watching films in theatres while adding that the audience wants to be sure about a film before spending their hard earned money on it. Anurag Kashyap was responding to a query about the failure of popular Bollywood films to draw audience to the theatres and Hindi films' miserably box office to performance.

During a recent interview with Bollywood Now, when asked what Hindi movies were lacking and why they aren't able to pull the audience to the cinema halls, the filmmaker responded by saying no one is lacking and movies in South are not working either. He then asked the interviewer if he can name Telugu, Tamil and Kannada movies released in the past few weeks.

Anurag then added that everyone is paying GST on paneer and other food items stating that the boycott trends over social media and news are distractions from the real issue. He further said that people want to spend on a movie when they are sure that the film is liked by all.

Anurag Kashyap tolf Bollywood Now, "Nobody is lacking. How do you know Southern movies work? One film worked in Kannada and Tamil and two each in Hindi and Telugu. You wouldn't name Telugu, same in Tamil and Kannada films that released over the past few weeks. That is because films are not working there either. The main problem is that people do not have the money. You are paying GST on paneer. You are paying GST on your food. The calls for boycott, boycott Bollywood, boycott this and that ..all those trend so you may get distracted (from the real issue). And, with their money, people wish to spend on a film when they are completely sure the film will be liked by all. Or, if people have been waiting for the film for years. RRR for example, people have been waiting for SS Rajamouli's film ever since Baahubali. KGF 2 was also a much-awaited film, ever since the success of KGF."

Anurag further added, "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was also a sequel and people were waiting. Now, in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film Gangubai Kathiawadi, people stepped out and watched it because of the good word of mouth. The film picked over time. People do not have too much money in their pockets. We must talk about the dangerous economic slump in our country, but we do not want to talk about it and are instead stuck with Bollywood or cricket. "

Anurag Kashyap's Dobaaraa - a Hindi remake of the 2018 Spanish film Mirage, is slated for an August 19 release.