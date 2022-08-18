Search icon
Dobaaraa director Anurag Kashyap says 'male actors are insecure,' opens up on helming women-led films

The filmmaker who has directed one of the biggest ensemble films has now stated that male actors are insecure, and they change after tasting success.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 18, 2022, 01:37 PM IST

Anurag Kashyap

Anurag Kashyap has helmed one of the cult crime-drama Gangs of Wasseypur, and it had an ensemble cast including Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Richa Chaddha, Huma Qureshi and others. However, the director feels that collaborating with women is easier than with male actors. 

Recently, while promoting his next directorial Dobaaraa, starring Taapsee Pannu, Anurag stated to Indian Express that women are easier to work with. "Women are easier to work with and simpler to deal with. Male insecurity is so much more. Working with a Taapsee Pannu, Saiyami Kher, or Amruta Subhash is easier. I get a lot of trust from them! I can’t work if I don’t get trust. When male actors are new, they give you all the trust, but slowly the insecurity hits them. I have seen a lot of people change with success and failure. Taapsee has stayed the same." 

READ: Anurag Kashyap shares his thoughts on why Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera failed, says 'biggest problem with YRF is...'

Anurag further added how Pannu impressed him in their first meeting itself. "We had breakfast at the lounge, and I found her very well behaved. She was soft-spoken, and our meeting was extremely pleasant." He continued, "The next time I met her for Mannmarziyaan, she barged into the room and yelled, ‘I have read the story, and I am not like this in real life.' So the entire impression went down."

In another interview, Kashyap opened up on the debacle of his Bombay Velvet star Ranbir Kapoor's last film Shamshera. Speaking to Galatta Plus, the filmmaker said, "In Bollywood, cinema is largely controlled by those people and that too second generation that has grown up in trial rooms. They have not lived life so the referencing is based on cinema. So what is not on screen can't be cinema to them." Anurag concluded, "The biggest problem with YRF is that trial room effect. You take a story and you want to make a Pirates of the Caribbean out of it so it becomes Thugs of Hindostan. You take a story and you want to make Mad Max: Fury Road out of it, it becomes Shamshera. The same Shamshera would have worked three years back, at least much more than how it has worked on. Now, people are exposed to OTT."

