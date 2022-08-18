Dobaaraa director Anurag Kashyap opens up on boycott trends on social media, says 'my films have not...'

Anurag Kashyap/File photo

Anurag Kashyap's next directorial Dobaaraa headlined by Taapsee Pannu releases this Friday, August 19. The science fiction mystery thriller is a murder mystery that travels through time over 26 years and has received good reviews from the celebrities who have seen the film in the Mumbai screening held recently.

Before its release, netizens have started a boycott trend #BoycottDobaaraa on Twitter as Anurag and Taapsee had jokingly stated in a recent interview that even they wish to get boycotted just like Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar starrer Raksha Bandhan.

Talking about these boycott trends on social media, Anurag Kashyap told Pinkvilla, "I am used to it. It affects those who's films do over Rs. 100 crore. My films have not even gone beyond Rs. 32 crore. For me, it is nothing new. I have been boycotted since the time Twitter started. Ask me questions that affect me."

Taapsee, who was also part of the same interview, told the portal, "I feel out of place when even biggies are being boycotted. Who wouldn't want to be in the league of Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar? Please boycott us too. Don't leave us." She even said that she never trends on Twitter for her photos unlike other Bollywood stars.



Coming back to Dobaara, it is the Hindi adaptation of the Spanish film Mirage which featured Alvaro Morte, popularly known as The Professor from the Netflix crime drama show Money Heist. It is the second time that Anurag Kashyap is directing Taapsee Pannu after their 2018 romantic drama Manmarziyaan.

Apart from Taapsee, the film also features other talented actors such as Pavail Gulati, Rahul Bhat, Saswata Chatterjee, Nassar, and Sukant Goel among others.