Dobaaraa celeb review: Radhika Madan, Karan Kundrra, Kubbra Sait laud Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu's film

Dobaaraa/File photo

Dobaaraa, headlined by Taapsee Pannu and directed by acclaimed filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, releases in cinemas this Friday August 19. The science fiction film, produced by Ekta Kapoor under her new banner Cult Movies, is a murder mystery that travels through time over 26 years.

The screening of the film was held recently in Mumbai in which many celebrities came and saw the film. Television queen Ekta Kapoor, who collaborated with Kangana Ranaut for the captive reality show Lock Upp earlier this year, took to her Instagram and shared the reactions of celebrities from the screening of the movie.

Actor Alaya F can be heard saying in the video, "Dobaara doesn’t disappoint at all. I was at the edge of the seat the entire time." Dibakar Banerjee, who has directed films like Khosla Ka Ghosla, Love Sex Aur Dhokha, and Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!, said, “The film Dobaaraa has opened new Visuals”

Radhika Madan added, "Dobaaraa is really interesting and she is going to watch the movie 'Dobaaraa', Dobaaraa in the theatres." Kubbra Sait could not stop praising the film. She gave a shoutout to the film's team, especially writer Nihit Bhave for the story. She wrote, “Dobaaraa is a mad, mad, maddddd film. This film blew me away with a gripping storyline and the performances. A film that kept me on the edge of my seat till the last moment.”



READ | Dobaaraa movie review: It’s a shocker from Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu, 5 stars

Vikramaditya Motwane, who has directed films such as Udaan and Bhavesh Joshi Superhero added, "This is one of the best Anurag Kashyap’s films. It's really really fun, it’s engaging, it’s a blast." Anubhav Sinha said, "First half is so good I was worried about the second half but the second half is better than the first half, I think it’s a fantastic film."

Even Karan Kundrraa, who has featured in many serials produced by Ekta Kapoor, took to his Twitter and wrote, "#Dobaaraa is my kinda film. It's riveting, tight, and manages to keep you hooked till the end.. the jumps are maddd.. the detailing is rock solid. @taapsee is a dream to watch @anuragkashyap72 only you could’ve done justice to #Mirage screenplay exudes intelligence @EktaaRKapoor Thank you for backing a film like #Dobaaraa."

Thank you for backing a film like #Dobaaraa — Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra) August 18, 2022

Slated to release on August 19, Dobaaraa is the Hindi adaptation of the Spanish thriller Mirage which featured Alvaro Morte, popularly known as The Professor from the Netflix crime drama show Money Heist. The 2018 original film also featured Adriana Ugarte, Chino Darín, and Javier Gutiérrez in the leading roles.