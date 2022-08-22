Search icon
Dobaaraa box office collection day 3: Taapsee Pannu-Anurag Kashyap's film earns Rs 2.98 crore in opening weekend

Dobaaraa box office collection day 3: The total weekend box office collection of Taapsee Pannu's film stands at Rs 2.98 crore.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 22, 2022, 01:29 PM IST

Dobaaraa box office collection day 3/File photo

Dobaaraa box office collection day 3: Taapsee Pannu starrer Dobaaraa, directed by Anurag Kashyap has failed to impress the audience. The actor-director duo who recently made headlines after they joked about the boycott trend on social media and urged netizens to boycott their film Dobaaraa and make it trend like other films such as Laal Singh Chaddha, haven't managed to draw the audience with their latest outing as the weekend box office collection of the film portray a grim picture.

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the total weekend box office collection of Taapsee's Dobaaraa stands at Rs 2.98 crore. The film earned Rs 72 lakh on the opening day while it minted Rs 1.02 crore and 1.24 crore on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

"#DoBaaraa has a lacklustre opening weekend... Did witness an upward trend, but the jump - so essential after a low starting point - was missing... Fri 72 lacs [#Janmashtami], Sat 1.02 cr, Sun 1.24 cr. Total: ₹ 2.98 cr. #India biz.," Taran Adarsh tweeted.

Before the release of Dobaaraa, netizens started a boycott trend #BoycottDobaaraa on Twitter to fulfill Anurag Kashyap and Taapsee Pannu's wish to see the hashtag trending after they jokingly stated in a recent interview that even they wish to get boycotted just like Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar starrer Raksha Bandhan.

Talking about these boycott trends on social media, Anurag Kashyap told Pinkvilla, "I am used to it. It affects those who's films do over Rs. 100 crore. My films have not even gone beyond Rs. 32 crore. For me, it is nothing new. I have been boycotted since the time Twitter started. Ask me questions that affect me."
 
Taapsee, who was also part of the same interview, told the portal, "I feel out of place when even biggies are being boycotted. Who wouldn't want to be in the league of Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar? Please boycott us too. Don't leave us." She even said that she never trends on Twitter for her photos unlike other Bollywood stars.

Coming back to Dobaara, it is the Hindi adaptation of the Spanish film Mirage which featured Alvaro Morte, popularly known as The Professor from the Netflix crime drama show Money Heist. It is the second time that Anurag Kashyap is directing Taapsee Pannu after their 2018 romantic drama Manmarziyaan.

