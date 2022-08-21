Search icon
Dobaaraa box office collection day 2: Taapsee Pannu's mystery thriller shows growth, mints Rs 1.74 crore

Dobaaraa box office collection: Directed by Anurag Kashyap, the time-travel mystery thriller collected just over Rs 1 crore on Saturday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 21, 2022, 05:11 PM IST

Taapsee Pannu in Dobaaraa/File photo

Directed by Anurag Kashyap and starring Taapsee Pannu in the lead, the time-travel murder mystery Dobaaraa was released in theaters on August 19 to mixed reviews and has witnessed growth on its second day of release collecting Rs 1.02 crore on Saturday taking two-day collections to Rs 1.74 crore.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter account on Sunday, August 21, and shared the box office collection of the film as he wrote, "#DoBaaraa witnesses growth on Day 2... A major chunk of its biz is coming from premium multiplexes... The 2-day total, however, is on the lower side... Needs to have miraculous growth on Day 3 to cover lost ground... Fri 72 lacs, Sat 1.02 cr. Total: ₹ 1.74 cr. #India biz."

Dobaaraa is the Hindi adaptation of the Spanish film Mirage which featured Alvaro Morte, popularly known as The Professor from the Netflix crime drama show Money Heist. Mirage is written and directed by Oriol Paulo, who also helmed the Spanish thriller The Invisible Guest which was adapted in Bollywood as Badla which also featured Taapsee along with Amitabh Bachchan.

READ | Taapsee Pannu hits back at KRK, other self-proclaimed critics for panning Dobaaraa, calls them 'idiots'

Apart from Taapsee, the film also features other talented actors such as Pavail Gulati, Rahul Bhat, Saswata Chatterjee, Nassar, and Sukant Goel among others. The film has been co-produced by the television queen Ekta Kapoor under her new banner called Cult Movies.

It is the second time that Anurag Kashyap is directing Taapsee Pannu after their 2018 romantic drama Manmarziyaan. The director produced Taapsee and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Saand Ki Aankh, a biographical drama film based on the lives of sister-in-laws Chandro Tomar and Prakashi Tomar, one of the oldest sharpshooters in the world.

