Dobaaraa actor Taapsee Pannu says she 'really respected' Kangana Ranaut as a contemporary

Taapsee Pannu,Kangana Ranaut/Instagram

Taapsee Pannu, who isn't afraid to express her opinions, discussed what she thinks about Kangana Ranaut. After the actor referred to Kangana as a ‘B-grade’ actor and a ‘sasti copy’ of her, they started a Twitter spat. Taapsee also shared what she thinks about Koffee With Karan.

Taapsee recently participated in a live session on Instagram where she addressed questions frankly about her professional and personal life. When someone mentions Kangana Ranaut, Taapsee was asked to discuss "what comes to her mind first" during the rapid-fire round with Stutee Ghosh on Fever FM. "A contemporary who I genuinely respected," she retorted according to Hindustan Times. When pressed further on Koffee With Karan, she replied, "Not my cup of coffee."

For the unversed, Kangana Ranaut had tweeted about Taapsee in March last year,Kangana had written, "You will always remain sasti because you are sab rapists ka feminist... your ring master (Anurag) Kashyap was raided in 2013 as well for tax chori... government official’s report is out if you aren’t guilty go to court against them come clean on this ... come on sasti.”

For the unversed, Dobaaraa is the Hindi adaptation of the Spanish film Mirage which featured Alvaro Morte, popularly known as The Professor from the Netflix crime drama show Money Heist. Mirage is written and directed by Oriol Paulo, who also helmed the Spanish thriller The Invisible Guest which was adapted in Bollywood as Badla which also featured Taapsee along with Amitabh Bachchan.

Apart from Taapsee, the film also features other talented actors such as Pavail Gulati, Rahul Bhat, Saswata Chatterjee, Nassar, and Sukant Goel among others. The film has been co-produced by the television queen Ekta Kapoor under her new banner called Cult Movies.