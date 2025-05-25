Do you want to know the secret behind Kiara Advani's 'perfect bikini body' in War 2? Her nutrition coach, Nicole Linhares Kedia, shared it all. Read on to know more.

Ever since the War 2 teaser was dropped, masses are drooling over Kiara Advani's bikini look. The Kabir Singh actress gave her first bikini shot, and it created a frenzy on the internet. Do you want to know how Kiara achieved this perfect bikini bod? To all the girls, do you aspire to have such sexy body like Kiara? Do you want to know how Kiara achieved this look? That stunning body didn’t happen overnight. It took months of discipline, consistency, and smart planning.

No shortcuts, only smart prep

For War 2, Kiara teamed up with celebrity nutrition coach Nicole Linhares Kedia. Nicole shared how dedicated Kiara was to doing things the "right" way. Speaking about the same, Nicole said, “She wasn’t looking for a crash diet or a quick fix. She wanted something sustainable, holistic, and something that made her feel strong.” Nicole asserted that instead of any crazy detoxes or starvation diets, they built a balanced, long-term plan.

Eating smart, not starving

Kiara loves her home-cooked food, so the goal was never to cut out her favourites — just to fine-tune her meals. Nicole explained, “Our goal was to tone and build lean muscle while reducing body fat, and that meant every ingredient had to be measured and even down to the oil used in cooking or a few shavings of Parmesan on her Buddha bowl.” It was all about the small details — tracking macros, increasing protein, and eating in a gentle calorie deficit to get lean without burning out.

Fitness meets food

Kiara’s meals and workouts were perfectly in sync. She trained with strength workouts, cardio, swimming, and followed a proper recovery schedule. Sleep was just as important — she was in bed by 8 PM every night! Nicole added, “Her entire routine was synced with her workout schedule… building a strong sleep-wake routine helped us optimise everything else.”

The protein-packed meals for Kiara Advani

Even though the meals were carefully measured, they never felt boring. Kiara started every day with her favourite dish: “Her mornings always started with her non-negotiable protein pancakes,” Nicole said. These pancakes were made with oat and walnut flour, protein powder, maple syrup, berries, and homemade hazelnut butter. Other meals included grilled chicken, chicken curry, asparagus, baby potatoes, avocado, edamame pesto hummus, and even sattu chaas — perfect for hydration and recovery.

Celebrity nutrition coach Nicole Linhares Kedia, who worked with Kiara Advani for War 2

Clear goals of Kiara Advani: Strong, toned, and ready

The focus wasn’t just on weight loss. The aim was to make Kiara look strong, camera-ready, and confident in her own skin. “The goal wasn’t just weight loss, it was about looking sculpted, strong, and camera-ready,” Nicole emphasised. Protein and fibre were key. This combo helped Kiara stay full, energised, and burn fat without losing muscle.

Nicole on prepping for the bikini scene

As the bikini shoot approached, nothing extreme was done. No crash diets, no dangerous tricks. “We didn’t do anything drastic or unhealthy, no extreme cutting or water depletion,” Nicole recalled. She even worked closely with chefs each night to plan Kiara’s meals for the next day. “I coordinated with the local chefs every night after dinner to plan the next day’s meals... We designed menus that aligned with her macros and the demands of the shoot,” Nicole confirmed.