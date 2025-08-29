Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Do You Wanna Partner trailer: Tamannaah Bhatia, Diana Penty need jugaad to start craft beer start-up in Karan Johar series

Do You Wanna Partner also stars Jaaved Jaaferi, Nakuul Mehta, Shweta Tiwari, Neeraj Kabi, Sufi Motiwala, and Rannvijay Singha in pivotal roles. The web series will start streaming on Amazon Prime India on September 12.

Aman Wadhwa

Aug 29, 2025

The trailer of the upcoming web series Do You Wanna Partner was unveiled by the streaming giant Amazon Prime India on Friday, August 29. Headlined by Tamannaah Bhatia and Diana Penty, the quirky dramedy also features a solid ensemble cast consisting of Jaaved Jaaferi, Nakuul Mehta, Shweta Tiwari, Neeraj Kabi, Sufi Motiwala, and Rannvijay Singha in pivotal roles.

It focuses on two best friends Shikha (Bhatia) and Anahita (Penty), who take the plunge into the start-up world with one bold idea - launching their own craft beer brand. What follows is a funny, high-energy ride through beer barons, mobsters, and the kind of jugaad they never dreamt of. The show is produced under the banner of Dharmatic Entertainment with Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, and Apoorva Mehta as producers and, Somen Mishra and Archit Kumar as executive producers. 

Talking about the show, Tamannaah Bhatia shared, "Do You Wanna Partner is one of the most layered, emotionally complex yet fun shows I've ever been a part of. What makes it truly special is how it celebrates female friendships and the spirit of sisterhood without turning it into a women-versus-men narrative."

Diana Penty added, "When I first came across the story of Do You Wanna Partner, what immediately drew me in was the authentic chemistry between the two female leads – something we so rarely get to see portrayed with such depth on screen. The show doesn’t just explore the entrepreneurial journey, it also beautifully captures the magic of collaboration and female friendship, making it deeply relatable."

Directed by Collin D'Cunha and Archit Kumar, written by Nandini Gupta, Aarsh Vora and Mithun Gangopadhyay, and created by Mithun Gangopadhyay and Nishant Nayak, Do You Wanna Partner will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide on September 12.

READ | Prabhas' The Raja Saab to not release alongside Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, will now clash with another pan-India film on...

