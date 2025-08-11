Twitter
BOLLYWOOD

Do you know Shah Rukh Khan shot for this chartbuster song while driving to airport to meet Gauri Khan pregnant with Aryan Khan?

For the song Yeh Dil Deewana from Pardes, director Subhash Ghai used Shah Rukh Khan's duplicates and took his close-up shots while he was driving the car to the airport to meet Gauri Khan pregnant with Aryan Khan.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 11, 2025, 12:46 AM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Do you know Shah Rukh Khan shot for this chartbuster song while driving to airport to meet Gauri Khan pregnant with Aryan Khan?
Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan

Directed by Subhash Ghai, the 1997 film Pardes was headlined by Shah Rukh Khan, and newcomers Mahima Chaudhry and Apurva Agnihotri in lead roles. The romantic drama was being shot in Las Vegas when Shah Rukh came to know that Gauri Khan has been admitted to hospital in Delhi for some complications in her pregnancy. The superstar immediately decided to rush back to India to be with her wife at that time and even while on his way for the airport, he shot the song Yeh Dil Deewana.

The Ram Lakhan director shared the interesting details behind the shooting of the track in an interview with Bollywood Hungama. Ghai said, "We kept this song for the last. We had two days left. Shah Rukh Khan was cooperative throughout the movie but towards the end, he had to leave two days before because Gauri was pregnant. He said that he needs to go to Delhi and cannot extend for another 2-3 days."

The filmmaker shared how he only took Khan's close-up shots for the song within two hours and used his duplicate for other scenes as he added, "I asked him to come at 7 in the morning and the car was ready and I asked him to just give three close up shots. I picturised the song in 2 hours that morning. If you see the song has various locations and not just one. All the longshots of the car were taken with Shah Rukh's duplicate. Shah Rukh had only given close-ups."

Pardes was released in August 1997, and Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's first son Aryan Khan was born in November 1997. The track Yeh Dil Deewana became an instant chatbuster. It was Sonu Nigan's first song for Shah Rukh Khan. Since then, Sonu has sung many memorable tracks featuring Shah Rukh including Kal Ho Naa Ho, Suraj Hua Maddham, Do Pal, Main Agar Kahoon, Main Hoon Na, Satrangi Re, and Aaj Ki Raat among others.

READ | Coolie vs War 2 advance bookings: Rajinikanth wins first battle against Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR; Lokesh Kanagaraj movie sells six times more tickets than YRF Spy Universe film

