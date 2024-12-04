Even before making big in Bollywood, Vir Hirani has made a huge connection with Hollywood stalwarts, including Tom Hiddleston, Anthony Hopkins, and the late Alan Rickman.

Director Rajkumar Hirani's son, Vir Hirani, shares an amazing connection with acting legends like Anthony Hopkins and Tom Hiddleston that he can boast about. Even before making big in Bollywood, he has made some huge connections, and this makes him a more promising talent.

Did you know that Vir Hirani is a graduate of the prestigious Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA), London? RADA, revered as one of the world’s top institutions for dramatic arts, has been the training ground for many iconic actors. With its rigorous curriculum and focus on crafting exceptional storytellers, it has shaped careers that have left lasting impressions on global audiences.

Here’s the list of Famous RADA Alumni You Should Know:

1) Anthony Hopkins – The Oscar-winning legend known for The Silence of the Lambs and The Father.

2) Tom Hiddleston – Loki himself from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and a critically acclaimed stage actor.

3) Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Emmy-winning creator and star of Fleabag.

4) Alan Rickman – The unforgettable Severus Snape in Harry Potter.

On the work front, Vir Hirani made his stage debut with Letters of Suresh and is making a return to the stage this December. Directed by Feroz Abbas Khan, the play explores the profound ways we seek connection through letter-writing, weaving together the stories of four deeply human characters.

Vir Hirani delivered a 35-minute monologue for Letter Of Suresh

Vir Hirani took on a significant challenge—a 35-minute monologue in the play Letters of Suresh. His performance has caught the attention of both critics and audiences alike. A source who watched the play stated, “I had the privilege of watching Feroz Abbas Khan’s play. While it was spectacular, what truly blew me away was this new boy’s performance. He delivered a monologue for 35 minutes straight, which is a rare feat in theatre."

