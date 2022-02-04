'Do something where you get to meet cops': Kangana Ranaut's bizarre dare leaves Ekta Kapoor in splits

Kangana Ranaut is a synonym of controversies, she loves to be outspoken, and lend her opinion in every matter. Kangana will now be the host of a reality show 'Lock Upp,' where 50 contestants will be locked up in jail, and they will have to strive for day-to-day survival. Producer Ekta Kapoor unveiled the show's logo at an event today with Kangana, and during the launch, Kapoor received a bizarre dare from Ranaut.

During the event, the host asked Kangana what dare will she give to Ekta. To which the 'Panga' actress laughed and ridiculed her legal battles, the FIRs and police visits and said, "See Ekta, I've faced so many FIRs, summons, and cop station visits, in last two years." She turned to Ekta and continued, "Now do something, where you get to meet the cops in the (police) station.

You can watch the show launch here

Ekta got stunned for a while and then she replied Kangana, "Maine abhi apne (Instagram) wall pe daala hai that, 'I as an individual no longer responsible for the content...' because I'm very sure ki mere pe FIRs bhi aane wale hai iske baad. But please, direct FIRs to Alt Balaji and not to me, I have a small child." Ekta further said that their content is gruesome, as the OTT platform allows them to explore the territory.

Talking about Kangana's legal battles, she has been slapped with a defamation case by lyricist Jawed Akhtar. An FIR has been filed against the actress over her controversial post about the Sikh community. Kangana has also been summoned by the Delhi assembly committee over her 'hate remarks.' Ranaut's 'Bheek' remark about the Independence also faced heat by masses and several personalites.

Ekta's new reality show 'Lock Upp' will stream in Alt Balaji and MX Player.