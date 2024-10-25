Do Patti features Kriti Sanon, Kajol and Shaheer Sheikh in the lead roles. Helmed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, the film received mixed reactions from Twitter users.

After Dilwale, Kriti Sanon and Kajol joined forces for the Kanika Dhillon-written thriller, Do Patti, helmed by Shashanka Chaturvedi. The film marked the Bollywood debut of the television actor Shaheer Sheikh. The romantic thriller created a lot of buzz with its intriguing trailer and stellar cast. On Friday, the much-awaited film began streaming on Netflix and opened to mixed reviews on social media.

Do Patti stars Kajol as a cop who leaves no stone unturned to unravel the hidden secrets of twin sisters Saumya and Shailee, played by Kriti in the film. Shaheer Sheikh plays a businessman who falls for one of the sisters in the film. A section of Twitterati found the suspense-drama ‘predictable’, while others heaped praises on the performance of the cast in the ‘badly-written’ film. A user said, “#DoPattiReview: This Twin concept Domestic Violence Drama Thriller is completely predictable. #KritiSanon #Kajol #ShaheerSheikh Doing their performance well. But the story is old & Some scenes feel like not involved in the Movie. If u love KAJOL watch #DoPatti Best actress.”

Disappointed by the plot, a user wrote, “Such a bad film #DoPattiOnNetflix badly written, incohesive. Not a single moment makes any impact.How these actors agree to such pathetic scripts? Couldn't watch beyond 40 min. Not going anywhere. BadFilm #DoPatti #review.” However, some of the social media hailed Shaheer’s character and his act. “Eyes popped out looking at Shaheer in the movie ..... Was a bit difficult to..Take that it was him.....Dev Dixit to Dhruv Sood #DoPatti so well done !! Kriti and Kajol stellar acts on their own,” wrote an X user.

Do Patti is available for Netflix subscribers from today, October 25, 2024, at 12.30 pm onwards. Co-produced by Kriti and Kanika, the film’s major shooting happened in Uttrakhand.