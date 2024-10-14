On Monday, the team of Do Patti unveiled the film's trailer at an event in Mumbai. The trailer shows Kajol in cop avatar and Kriti Sanon in double role.

After Rohit Shetty's Dilwale, actresses Kajol and Kriti Sanon are now all set to share screen space in Netflix's thriller 'Do Patti'. Helmed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, the film, which also stars Shaheer Sheikh, will be out on the streaming platform on October 25.

On Monday, the team of Do Patti unveiled the film's trailer at an event in Mumbai. The trailer shows Kajol in cop avatar and Kriti Sanon in double role. The video begins with Kajol interrogating Shaheer in jail and asking him about a deadly accident. We are then taken back to Shaheer's (Dhruv) love story with Kriti Sanon (Saumya). However, things take a mysterious turn when Kriti's twin sister Shailee comes into the story and tries to woo Dhruv. The film revolves around the enmity of the twins, with Kajol solving the crime.

Expressing her excitement about the project, Kriti in a press note shared, "Do Patti is incredibly special to me, not just because it's my first film as a producer, but also because it allowed me to explore my own duality on-screen. This film has been like my baby; Kanika and I have nurtured it from the start, especially in our capacity as producers and it's truly fulfilling to see this journey through with Netflix. Do Patti also has a poignant message woven in which is the reason why I chose to produce this film as my first, and I can't wait for audiences to experience it." Reflecting on her role as Vidya Jyothi, Kajol added, "As an actor, I have always looked forward to roles that allow me to connect with my audience. This being the first time I play a police officer, I can't wait for my fans to see me in this new avatar. Bringing this powerful story to life has been rewarding."

The film is produced by Kanika Dhillon and Kriti. Kanika described "Do Patti as a film "very close to my heart." "Collaborating with two powerhouse performers - Kriti and Kajol was an absolute delight. I am glad that this powerful tale of sibling rivalry, and redemption with a gut-wrenching message can be enjoyed by audiences across the world thanks to Netflix and their global viewership," she said.

Monika Shergill, Vice President of Content at Netflix India, says, "Do Patti brings together the powerhouse talents of the iconic Kajol, the charismatic Kriti Sanon, and the brilliant storyteller Kanika Dhillon, each known for their remarkable strength and range. This film takes audiences on an investigative journey that doubles as an emotional rollercoaster, filled with unexpected twists and culminating in a surprising end. Watch out for this complete entertainer."

(With inputs from ANI)