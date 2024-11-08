Singer Nilanjana Ghosh Dastidar accused T-series and music director duo Sachet-Parampara of plagiarising her husband Rajarshi Mitter’s track in “Maiyya” from Do Patti.

Kriti Sanon and Kajol’s Netflix movie Do Patti has once again got embroiled in controversy. Music giant T-series and singer duo Sachet-Parampara have been accused of plagiarising the Maiyya song in the film. Singer Nilanjana Ghosh Dastidar slammed them for copying her husband’s composition for the song.

The musician shared the link to her husband’s song and expressed outrage on social media. She called Sachet Tandon, ‘shameless filthy thief’, and urged the fellow musicians to shame the music director and T-series music company. “KINDLY REPORT THIS COMPANY AS WELL AS Sachet-Parampara For they have blatantly and without permission or any legal action, used my husband @mrmitter ‘s track https://youtu.be/rTgmYVg6dJo?si=70kc0b4TDnyKf3KA in their pukish BOLLYWOOD movie’s song named Maiyya. (Do Patti). Plagiarism at it’s best! Haha. COWARDS! You’re going down!,” she captioned her post on Instagram.

She made her DMs to Sachet public wherein she alleged that the music director used his husband’s backing track from YouTube and put it in Do Patti. “I AM ASKING ALL MY FELLOW MUSICIANS AND ARTIST FRIENDS TO SHAME THIS MUSIC DIRECTOR AND THE ENTIRE JOKER T-Series music company! How DARE YOU GUYS EVEN DO THIS?! IF YOU CAN’T MAKE MUSIC THEN DON’T STEAL IT YOU USELESS BUGGERS!” Soon after, netizens extended their support to her accusations against T-series and Sachet-Parampara. An angry user said, “Omg it is the same track! How shameful!” The second user commented, “Shameful bhai!! Absolute disgrace. Atleast u should ask someone through a simple dm!!” “Shit !! Exactly same both tracks.. They just copied !! Shame !” added another.

Earlier, Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui has accused the makers of Do Patti for recreating the classic song, Akhiyaan De Kol, originally crooned by legendary Pakistani singer Reshma. Adnan expressed his dislike for the song, saying, “Please show some respect for Reshma jee and the legacy she left behind.”

Directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, Do Patti was released on Netflix on October 25.