Kriti Sanon and Kajol give an unpredictable, engaging, and though-provoking crime drama that is backed by Kanika Dhillon's strong story, engaging screenplay, and powerful dialogues.

Director: Shashanka Chaturvedi

Cast: Kajol, Kriti Sanon, Shaheer Sheikh, Tanvi Azmi

Where to watch: On Netflix

Rating: 3.5 stars

Twin sisters, Shailee and Saumya (Kriti Sanon) have always been at loggerheads. Shailee always envies Saumya for getting everything she doesn't deserve. Later, Saumya finds a suitable man Dhruv Sood (Shaheer Sheikh), and Shailee decides to snatch it from her. Will Shailee destroy her sister's home or is Saumya hiding the baggage of an abusive relationship from the world? The twisted tale of love and deceit forms the plot of Do Patti.

Siblings' love-hate relationships have been explored several times. The enmity between brothers and sisters is done to death. However, Do Patti scores because the movie isn't just about the rivalry of sisters; it also highlights an important social issue in an unpredictable entertaining manner. Do Patti grabs your attention from the very first scene, Saumya and Dhruv survive a paragliding accident. However, upon the arrival of inspector Vidya Jyoti aka VJ (Kajol), Saumya alleges that Dhruv tried to kill her in mid-air. Dhruv gets arrested, and we are in for a rollercoaster ride.

The story of Saumya and Shailee is unfolded by a flashback, narrated by Maaji (Tanvi Azmi) to Vidya Jyoti. Maaji seeks VJ's help in putting Dhruv behind bars, for physically assaulting Saumya time and again. Saumya is a victim of domestic violence and Dhruv's anger issue. Shailee's enmity towards Saumya has also taken a toll on the latter. You should witness how she overcomes these challenges on the screen.

An actor's true test happens when they're offered double roles. Dilip Kumar from Ram Aur Shyam, Hema Malini from Seeta Aur Geeta, Sridevi from Chaal-Baaz, and Kangana Ranaut from Tanu Weds Manu Returns are a few memorable examples of actors acting the dual roles. Kriti Sanon has added a beautiful feather to her cap. She has delivered her career-best performance. Kriti has made sure to differentiate Saumya and Shailee with their characteristics. Saumya is a shy, homely, timid lady. Whereas, Shailee is a badass, sexy, bold, borderline bitchy with a devil-may-care attitude girl. You will feel the pain of Saumya and will hate Shailee on several occasions, and that's where Kriti wins.

Kajol as Vidya Jyoti is a scene-stealer. Though she has less screen time than Kriti, she makes sure to leave an impression or keep you glued. Vidya Jyoti is one such character that deserves her own spin-off, and the film leaves ample scope for it. She also plays a lawyer, and her courtroom scenes are worth applauding. Undoubtedly, Kajol is the true Lady Singham. Apart from these two, Tanvi Azmi and Brijendra Kala shine in their characters. Shaheer Sheikh, the chocolaty boy on TV, will surely win haters with his performance. Shaheer as Dhruv will be despised by the moviegoers, and that's another victory for the actor.

The film's story, screenplay and dialogues are written by Kanika Dhillon, and she deserves a special mention for narrating a known social evil most entertainingly. When you think that the film has reached its conclusion, a big twist will leave you stunned, and that's the beauty of Dhillon's writing. The movie is co-produced by her with Kriti, and they truly celebrated women without being too preachy.

There are a few shortcomings. After a point the climax becomes predictable, you know how it will end. Kajol's character requires depth or a strong background, but that can be explored if the makers would like to turn the film into a franchise. The songs are average, but Kriti's performance makes it worth watching. Overall, Do Patti is a pleasant surprise, that will move you and leave you stunned. Don't miss it.

