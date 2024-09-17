'Do not mess...': Viraj Ghelani reveals opens up on taking revenge from Karan Johar's Dharma Productions after..

On The Having Said That Show, Viraj Ghelani spoke about his experience of working on 'Govinda Naam Mera' and revealed, "I feel they didn’t take me to any trailer launch or all these things because like ‘Isko kyu leke jayenge (Why would we take him)?'"

Content creator Viraj Ghelani, a social media influencer with over 1.2 million followers, forayed into films when he starred in Vicky Kaushal's 'Govinda Naam Mera'. Now, in a recent interview, Viraj Ghelani revealed how he took revenge on Karan Johar’s Dharma productions after they did not invite him for the trailer launch of the film. Viraj Ghelani also revealed how he was upset with the production houses' behaviour and did not appreciate it.

When the podcast host went on to ask him a follow-up question, Viraj Ghelani interrupted them saying, "Now they will (take me), I will tell you why. Because I felt ‘Yeh log kyu aisa kar rahe hain (Why are they doing this)?’ Then I had the power of Instagram, so I just went on my social media and said whenever the trailer drops, every one of you guys has to just go on Dharma’s YouTube channel and just say ‘Here for Viraj’. There were about 1250-2000 comments just saying ‘Here for Viraj."

Viraj said that soon after this, he got a call from the production house to make this stop. "I got a call from Dharma saying ‘Please isko stop kara (Please make this stop)’. I said ‘f**k, do not mess with Gujaratis’. That was my revenge kind of a thing,” he said.

In the film 'Govinda Naam Mera', produced by Hiroo Johar, Karan Johar, and Apporva Mehta, Viraj Ghelani was seen playing the role of Bhumi Pednekar’s boyfriend Baldev. The film also starred Vicky Kaushal, and Kiara Advani in the lead role. It was directed by Shashank Khaitan.

